Dr. Garon on the Efficacy of Datopotamab Deruxtecan in NSCLC

By Edward Garon, MD
 5 days ago

Edward B. Garon, MD, discusses the efficacy of datopotamab deruxtecan in patients with non–small cell lung cancer, as reported in the phase 1 TROPION-PanTumor01 trial. Edward B. Garon, MD, professor of medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Department of Medicine, Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, discusses the efficacy of datopotamab deruxtecan (DS-1062a) in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as reported in the phase 1 TROPION-PanTumor01 trial (NCT03401385).

IN THIS ARTICLE
