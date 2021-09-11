Dr. Garon on the Efficacy of Datopotamab Deruxtecan in NSCLC
Edward B. Garon, MD, discusses the efficacy of datopotamab deruxtecan in patients with non–small cell lung cancer, as reported in the phase 1 TROPION-PanTumor01 trial. Edward B. Garon, MD, professor of medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Department of Medicine, Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, discusses the efficacy of datopotamab deruxtecan (DS-1062a) in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as reported in the phase 1 TROPION-PanTumor01 trial (NCT03401385).www.onclive.com
