French soccer giant PSG names official crypto partner

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
cryptopolitan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePSG names crypto exchange crypto.com as its official crypto partner. Crypto.com has brought crypto partnership to series of sports outlet, UFC, Formula 1, etc. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), arguably the best French professional football club, has named exchange firm Crypto.Com as its first official crypto platform partner in a multi-year deal.

