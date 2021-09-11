Islamophobia Continues To Follow Him In The Years Since 9/11

Charlotte Muslim Community Center imam John Ederer has an analogy he uses when describing what it felt like to be Muslim after the 9/11 attacks. “Imagine if when the Klu Klux Klan was in its heyday and had 2 million followers and influence over the police and believed that Christ had called them to do this. Imagine if someone just honed in and focused on the fact that they were Christian and constantly broadcasted that message in a place where Christianity was a minority. Imagine what people would have thought?,” Ederer said, comparing the extremist Isamist group ISIS to the KKK extremist Christian group.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO