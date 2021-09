Record: 45-92, Pace 53-109, 2022 Draft Position, 2nd 1.5 G Ahead of Baltimore Orioles. The Seattle Mariners pounced on starter Humberto Castellanos for 3 runs in the first, but the Diamondbacks answered right back in their half of the inning with 4 runs. It was a see saw battle up until the top of the 6th when the Mariners took control 8-5, courtesy of Kyle Seager’s second 3 run homer of the game. The Diamondbacks bats went mostly silent from the 5th inning on. They had some chances, but overall were 1 for 10 with Runners in scoring position and left 7 runners on base. Caleb Smith had a poor outing and got thrown out at 3rd trying to extend a double into a triple. It was an entertaining game, but they came up short.

