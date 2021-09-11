Journalist Who Fled Kabul On How 9/11 Haunts Afghans

The UK should “accept the new reality” in Afghanistan and deliver immediate aid to the Taliban-run country, Pakistan’s foreign minister has urged, warning that isolating the Taliban authorities would lead to economic collapse, “anarchy”, and “chaos”.Speaking to The Independent, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the UK and its western allies were not doing enough to engage with the Taliban administration or to avert a burgeoning humanitarian crisis, and urged the west to provide supplies with “no political conditions attached”.Last week, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said the UK would not recognise the new militant cabinet but that he “did see the need...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO