Journalist Who Fled Kabul On How 9/11 Haunts Afghans

By Heard on All Things Considered
NPR
 5 days ago

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speak with Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary about the effects the 9/11 terrorist attacks — and the war it prompted — had on Afghanistan and its people.

New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban leaders in bust-up at presidential palace, sources say

A major row broke out between leaders of the Taliban just days after they set up a new government in Afghanistan, senior Taliban officials told the BBC. Supporters of two rival factions reportedly brawled at the presidential palace in the capital Kabul. The argument appeared to centre on who did...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Minister pledges Taliban govt won't allow militant attacks

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Afghanistan’s new foreign minister said Tuesday that the Taliban governing the country remain committed to not allowing militants to use their territory to launch attacks. But he refused to say when or if the country’s new rulers would create a more inclusive government. Without other...
Washington Post

Afghan pilots who fled in government aircraft arrive in UAE

A group of Afghan air force pilots who escaped to Uzbekistan in their military aircraft arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, a U.S. congressman said, part of a long journey that they hope will end in the United States. The flight carrying about 175 Afghans arrived in Abu...
Local Afghanistan War vet shares thoughts on the war

The United States’ 20-year war in Afghanistan will have long-lasting consequences, and it raises many questions. If we went there to kill or capture Osama bin Laden and eliminate al-Qaeda after the 9/11 attacks, why did we stay another 10 years after that was accomplished? Couldn’t the final exit have been handled with less chaos and without the loss of 13 American service people and 169 Afghan civilians from a suicide bomber?
The Independent

Pakistan’s foreign minister says UK must do more to engage Afghan Taliban to avert ‘anarchy, chaos’

The UK should “accept the new reality” in Afghanistan and deliver immediate aid to the Taliban-run country, Pakistan’s foreign minister has urged, warning that isolating the Taliban authorities would lead to economic collapse, “anarchy”, and “chaos”.Speaking to The Independent, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the UK and its western allies were not doing enough to engage with the Taliban administration or to avert a burgeoning humanitarian crisis, and urged the west to provide supplies with “no political conditions attached”.Last week, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said the UK would not recognise the new militant cabinet but that he “did see the need...
AFP

'America was very far away': How Afghans remember 9/11

When hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Centre in the United States, Afghans were still reeling from their own Al-Qaeda tragedy.  As Afghans grappled with his death, events were unfolding in the United States that were to dramatically change the course of their country's future. 
Scandia resident, foreign journalist, recalls 9/11

Mark Porubcansky shares memories, thoughts of covering 9/11 and the years that followed. On Sept. 11, 2001, Scandia resident Mark Porubcansky wasn’t scheduled to be on the clock at his job as one of three assistant foreign editors at the Los Angeles Times. He had worked a long work day the day before and took the next day off. Instead, early that morning, his fellow foreign editor Simon Li called him at his home in Los Angeles.
New York Post

Afghan pilots who fled to Uzbekistan fear returning home is a death sentence

A clutch of Afghan pilots who fled to the neighboring nation of Uzbekistan say the Taliban will surely kill them if they try and return home. “If they send us back, I’m 100 percent sure they’ll kill us,” one pilot flatly told Reuters. The airmen were trained by the United States. Many escaped with their own aircraft in the hours before the Taliban overthrew the former Afghan government.
Washington Examiner

What we owe our allies in Afghanistan

The United States ended the “Forever War” last month, but war existed in Afghanistan long before U.S. involvement and will continue. In fact, “Forever War” seems to be Afghanistan’s de facto state of being. Through the years of U.S. occupation and after, there have been shining examples of heroism and bravery — and people who desperately need help to escape. We cannot forget them.
