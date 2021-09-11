CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 770,000 Recall Ballots Returned So Far as In-Person Voting Begins in San Diego

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 12 days ago
The San Diego County Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa. File photo

Of the more than 1.96 million mail-in ballots issued for the California gubernatorial recall election in San Diego County, 773,699 have been returned as of Saturday, officials said.

The numbers were released on the first day of in-person voting in the county.

Some 221 locations throughout the county, as well as the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa, will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday. Then on Election Day, hours at the voting locations and the Registrar of Voters will expand to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The expected turnout in California for Tuesday’s election was 70%, which would surpass turnout for the 2003 gubernatorial recall election of 66.66%, said Gig Conaughton of the County Communications Office.

There were 1,970,709 registered voters in the county as of Aug. 31, he said, with 805,082 Democratic voters, 535,288 Republicans, 517,424 nonpartisan and 112,914 listed as other party voters.

There were 131 ballot drop-off locations open around the county, and as of Friday, 104,553 ballots had been dropped off in person.

–City News Service

