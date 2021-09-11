CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How 9/11 Changed Television

For the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a look back at how TV was transformed by the nation's biggest terrorist attack. And finally today, we remember that most people experienced the 9/11 attacks through television, especially TV news. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans says, in the 20 years since, it's also shaped television.

How 9/11 changed the way we watch TV news

After the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the three major broadcast networks stayed on the air with round-the-clock coverage for five straight days. At the time, the network news divisions were still defined by their star anchors — Dan Rather on CBS, Tom Brokaw on NBC and Peter Jennings on ABC — all of whom had become familiar faces through years of delivering information into viewers' living rooms each night. Their relationship with the audience was established by looking straight into the camera during times of crisis.
How Television Is Marking the 20-Year Anniversary of 9/11

Television networks always mark the anniversary of September 11, 2001, the day of the deadliest terrorist attacks on U.S. soil. But TV coverage related to that tragic day is particularly expansive in 2021, as Americans mark 20 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives at the World Trade Center and Pentagon and aboard Flight 93.
How 9/11 Changed What Americans Laugh At

A now-familiar joke that started circulating within the first year or two after September 11, 2001, goes like this:. The punch line, of course, refers to the refrain that became ubiquitous in the United States following the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people and shattered the country. “Never forget” embodied the reflexive patriotism of a time when people began to affix American flags to their cars and plant them on their front lawns. September 11 was quickly made into something hallowed and untouchable—a malleable symbol and political litmus test as much as a series of terrible events. The knock-knock joke was a small, transgressive gesture; it punctured the etiquette that said humans must approach certain tragedies with a deep moral seriousness.
How Has Media Coverage Of The ‘War On Terror’ Changed Since 9/11?

In a few days, the country will mark the 20th anniversary of a national tragedy - one that resulted in a conflict that ended only a week ago. While the national media’s reaction in the immediate aftermath of 9/11 was largely supportive of the war, attitudes about the controversial foreign and domestic policy decisions that resulted from the attack have changed dramatically.
