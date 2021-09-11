CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect Held in Shooting Death at Parking Lot of La Mesa Motel

By Debbie L. Sklar
San Dire Fire-Rescue personnel attempt to revive the victim. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A suspect was arrested in the death of a 32-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a motel, police said Saturday.

The shooting was reported to the La Mesa Police Department at around 9:38 p.m. Friday at the Heritage Inn, 7851 Fletcher Parkway, according to Lt. Greg Runge.

The victim, a guest of the motel, was unresponsive when police arrived and had suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, neck and head, the lieutenant said.

Several witnesses to the shooting provided a description of the suspect and direction of travel, Runge said.

With the assistance of a San Diego Police Department helicopter, officers located and detained Lorenzo Djuane Bogus, 24, of San Diego, who matched the description of the suspect, in the 7900 block of Parkway Drive, officials said.

A San Diego County Sheriff’s Department tracking dog located a firearm in the same area, Runge said.

Bogus was taken to police headquarters for questioning and later booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, according to jail booking records.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released and there was no known motive for the shooting.

La Mesa police were investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the department at 619-667-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-TIPS.

–City News Service

