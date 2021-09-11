Strong Defensive Effort Not Enough as Syracuse Falls to Rutgers

The Syracuse defense held Rutgers to under 200 yards of total offense, was flying around getting stops all afternoon, but the Orange could not overcome special teams and offensive mistakes as the Scarlet Knights spoiled the home opener with a 17-7 win. The loss drops Syracuse to 1-1 on the season, while Rutgers improves to 2-0.

The first half was about as odd and an ugly half of football as one could see, especially at the power five level. Neither team had more than 150 yards of offensive in the first half. Syracuse had the two best scoring chances, but a fumble by Taj Harris (who appeared to have his knee down) inside the Rutgers 10 stopped what looked to be the first scoring drive of the game. At the end of the first half, the usually reliable Andre Szmyt missed a 43-yard field goal to send the game into halftime scoreless.

Garrett Shrader came in for DeVito for the final three possessions of the third quarter, but had two three and outs. He did drive Syracuse into scoring position at the end of the half, but Syracuse was unable to get on the board.

Both teams opened the third quarter with three and outs before Rutgers finally broke the scoreless tie. Not without controversy, however. Syracuse appeared to get a stop on a third and long. A flag came in for an unnecessary roughness call (offset by holding on Rutgers) on what appeared to be a normal tackle. Head coach Dino Babers was not pleased with the call, and voiced his displeasure. He was then called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to give Rutgers a first down. The next play, Kyle Monangai ran it in for Rutgers.

Syracuse would answer on the next possession. After a 51 yard strike from Tommy DeVito to Taj Harris, Sean Tucker ran it in from 24 yards out. When the Orange forced a three and out immediately after, momentum appeared to be on its side. However, a three and out of its own led to Rutgers scoring on its next possession. Noah Vedral connected with tight end Jovani Haskins to give Rutgers a 14-7 lead late in the third quarter.

An early fourth quarter fumble by Tommy DeVito set Rutgers up with a first and goal at the 10. The Scarlet Knights turned that into a field goal to take a seven point lead midway through the fourth. That was enough to leave the Carrier Dome with a victory.

DeVito finished 15-26 for 149 yards and one interception. Shrader was 4-6 for 42 yards. Taj Harris had eight catches for 122 yards, while Sean Tucker ran for 54 yards on 13 carries. Rutgers finished with just 195 yards of total offense at just 2.75 yards per play. The Scarlet Knights forced three Syracuse turnovers, however, which proved critical in the outcome.

Next up for Syracuse is Albany in the Dome on Saturday, September 18th. That game kicks off at noon and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.