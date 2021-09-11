CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Strong Defensive Effort Not Enough as Syracuse Falls to Rutgers

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGbCT_0btKnCx000

The Syracuse defense held Rutgers to under 200 yards of total offense, was flying around getting stops all afternoon, but the Orange could not overcome special teams and offensive mistakes as the Scarlet Knights spoiled the home opener with a 17-7 win. The loss drops Syracuse to 1-1 on the season, while Rutgers improves to 2-0.

The first half was about as odd and an ugly half of football as one could see, especially at the power five level. Neither team had more than 150 yards of offensive in the first half. Syracuse had the two best scoring chances, but a fumble by Taj Harris (who appeared to have his knee down) inside the Rutgers 10 stopped what looked to be the first scoring drive of the game. At the end of the first half, the usually reliable Andre Szmyt missed a 43-yard field goal to send the game into halftime scoreless.

Garrett Shrader came in for DeVito for the final three possessions of the third quarter, but had two three and outs. He did drive Syracuse into scoring position at the end of the half, but Syracuse was unable to get on the board.

Both teams opened the third quarter with three and outs before Rutgers finally broke the scoreless tie. Not without controversy, however. Syracuse appeared to get a stop on a third and long. A flag came in for an unnecessary roughness call (offset by holding on Rutgers) on what appeared to be a normal tackle. Head coach Dino Babers was not pleased with the call, and voiced his displeasure. He was then called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to give Rutgers a first down. The next play, Kyle Monangai ran it in for Rutgers.

Syracuse would answer on the next possession. After a 51 yard strike from Tommy DeVito to Taj Harris, Sean Tucker ran it in from 24 yards out. When the Orange forced a three and out immediately after, momentum appeared to be on its side. However, a three and out of its own led to Rutgers scoring on its next possession. Noah Vedral connected with tight end Jovani Haskins to give Rutgers a 14-7 lead late in the third quarter.

An early fourth quarter fumble by Tommy DeVito set Rutgers up with a first and goal at the 10. The Scarlet Knights turned that into a field goal to take a seven point lead midway through the fourth. That was enough to leave the Carrier Dome with a victory.

DeVito finished 15-26 for 149 yards and one interception. Shrader was 4-6 for 42 yards. Taj Harris had eight catches for 122 yards, while Sean Tucker ran for 54 yards on 13 carries. Rutgers finished with just 195 yards of total offense at just 2.75 yards per play. The Scarlet Knights forced three Syracuse turnovers, however, which proved critical in the outcome.

Next up for Syracuse is Albany in the Dome on Saturday, September 18th. That game kicks off at noon and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Albany

Time: 12:00pm Eastern - Saturday, September 18th. Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jayln Johnson. Series History: Despite Syracuse and Albany being just two hours apart, the two programs have never played each other on the football field. Saturday's matchup between the Empire State schools will be the first. Live...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 4: Expectations Heading Into FCS Matchup With Albany

Episode four of the Bleav in Syracuse podcast is out! Co-hosts Mike McAllister and Shamarko Thomas look ahead to the Orange's matchup with FCS foe Albany, including how to keep your competitive edge for such an opponent, what the Orange can look to accomplish in all three phases, how this game will shape the quarterback situation, some stories about Ryan Nassib and a few things to know about Albany. Download, subscribe and listen on your favorite podcasting location below.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

SIAA Freak of the Week: LeQuint Allen

"Freak" is a term thrown around too much in the sports world, but sometimes, it's the first phrase that crowds the cranium when a gaudy athletic feat takes place. What about an entire game's worth of head-turning and gasps?. SI All-American continues its salute to these dominant high school football...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
AllSyracue

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 3 - Three R's: Rutgers, Rough Offense & Referees

Episode two of the Bleav in Syracuse podcast is now available! In episode one, co-hosts Mike McAllister and Shamarko Thomas broke down the Orange's season opening win over Ohio. In episode three, the co-hosts take a deep dive into Syracuse's home loss to Rutgers. We breakdown the atmosphere of the Carrier Dome with fans back for the first time in nearly two years, the stellar play of the defense, what went wrong offensively including the quarterback situation, what the offensive identity of the team should be moving forward, some questionable calls by the officials and more. Here is how you can download, listen and subscribe.
NFL
AllSyracue

Mikel Jones Named ACC Linebacker of the Week

Despite the loss to Rutgers on Saturday, Syracuse had a major bright spot from the game. That would be the performance of the defense. Tony White’s group held Rutgers under 200 yards of total offense and less than three yards per play. One of the stars of that defensive performance was linebacker Mikel Jones. Jones was named ACC Linebacker of the Week as a result.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Ben LaBrosse Has Left Syracuse Program

Ben LaBrosse, Syracuse’s starting free safety in the season opener, has left the Orange program. LaBrosse did not play against Rutgers and was left off the week three depth chart. Jason Simmons, a transfer from New Mexico State, started in his place against Rutgers and had a solid day. No reason for his departure was immediately provided.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Babers
AllSyracue

Tommy DeVito Post Game Press Conference

Tommy DeVito spoke with the media following a 17-7 loss to Rutgers. Syracuse moves to 1-1 on the season. Tommy DeVito: “I mean it’s hard. We were hurting ourselves. I mean early on in the game, we got in the red zone, you know a turnover. The penalties hurt. We can’t make mistakes like that, especially in close games. I mean we needed to score points on offense clearly. And the run game and pass game. We weren’t as balanced as we could have been. The run game did not get going as it should have and the pass game didn’t get going as it should have either.”
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

NCAA to Expand College Football Class Signing Limit

The NCAA is set to expand the college football recruiting class signing limit, sources told Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. "Officials are set to pass a 1-year waiver next month to immediately expand the 25-man FB signing limit, sources tell Sports Illustrated," Dellenger tweeted on Tuesday. "Coaches can replace up to 7 players who leave for the portal. Max signing # would be 32 (25+7)."
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: Rutgers 17 Syracuse 7

Syracuse fell 17-7 to Rutgers on Saturday in the Orange's home opener. Here are the five take aways from the game. There is not much to say about the offense against Rutgers. Just 258 yards of total offense, only 67 on the ground for just 2.2 yards per carry, 2-14 on third down, three turnovers and allowed six sacks. Just a poor outing all around. From play calling to execution, Syracuse took a significant step back in proving the offense is not the same as the last couple of years. Too many mistakes, too many pre-snap penalties. Syracuse is ready to win defensively. The offense needs to catch up.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers#American Football#The Scarlet Knights#The Acc Network
AllSyracue

Garrett Shrader Makes Dome Debut vs Rutgers

Despite going 7-8 to start the game, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers made a change at quarterback in the second quarter of the home opener against Rutgers. Despite DeVito's high completion percentage, the Orange offense failed to put any points on the board, thanks in part to a fumble by Taj Harris inside the Rutgers 10 yard line.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Former Syracuse DB Named Interim Head Coach of USC Football

Former Syracuse defensive back Donte Williams has been named interim head coach of the USC Trojan football program, following Monday night's surprise firing of Clay Helton just two games into the season. Williams, who played for Syracuse in 2003 as a junior college transfer from Pasadena Community College, was the cornerbacks coach and associate head coach prior to Helton's firing. He played in five games in 2003 for Syracuse, recording just one tackle.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

After Further Review: Dino Babers Personal Foul Call Still a Mystery

In the third quarter of Syracuse's 17-7 loss to Rutgers, head coach Dino Babers was called for a personal foul. The Orange appeared to get a stop on third down that would have forced a field goal attempt. Instead, a holding penalty was called on Rutgers and offset by a personal foul on Syracuse. Babers objected to the personal foul portion of the offsetting penalties, and was immediately called for a personal foul of his own. Rutgers got a first down as a result and scored a touchdown on the very next play.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Players to Watch: Syracuse vs Rutgers

As the clock ticks down to the Orange’s first home game with fans in over 650 days, fans are gearing up in both spirit wear and insight. With their 1-10 record last year and one win under Syracuse’s belt this season, it’s already heating up to be an interesting game this weekend. For those looking to places bets on game predictions, here are players to watch for Syracuse vs. Rutgers.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSyracue

Syracuse vs Rutgers Game Day Central

Syracuse is set to renew its rivalry with Rutgers on Saturday in the home opener for the Orange. After winning at Ohio in week one 29-9, Syracuse is looking for its first 2-0 start since 2018. Matchup: Syracuse vs Rutgers. Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, NY. Time: 2:00pm Eastern -...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

LeQuint Allen Rushes for Over 300 Yards in Milleville's Win

Last year, Syracuse running back commit Josh Hough made headlines with a 243 yards and three touchdowns on just four carries. This year, Syracuse running back commit LeQuint Allen had a day that may rival Hough's performance. In Millville's (NJ) 49-39 win over Shawnee, Allen ran for a career high...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Cal's Three Keys to Victory

The revival of the rivalry between Syracuse and Rutgers is approaching us. The two teams have not played since 2012, in which Rutgers defeated Syracuse, 23-15. With the Dome now open to fans for the first time since 2019, the Orange have a lot to look forward to. The focus of the Orange can go from rivalry to playing in front of fans for the first time since 2019, and the numerous options the Rutgers offense has. It is essential that Syracuse hone in on the game and the game only. There is a lot of noise around this game in the Syracuse community and to get distracted or lost in the midst of activities at Syracuse University could be a factor. However, coming off a win against Ohio the Orange are looking to do it again.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
374
Followers
630
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy