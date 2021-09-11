CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the 10 highest-paid Philadelphia Eagles in 2021

By Ryan Sharrow
 5 days ago

All-Pro defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is the highest-paid Philadelphia Eagles player for the 2021 season, taking in $23.88 million in salary and bonuses. Cox rose to the top spot after the exit of quarterback Carson Wentz, the team's best compensated player in 2020 who was traded to the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason.

