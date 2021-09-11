CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google One adds a 5TB storage plan for $24.99 per month

By Kim Lyons
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter it ended free unlimited storage for Google Photos in June, many Google users had figure out how to store images and other data in the Google accounts. They could keep their Google account stored data under 15GB, or pay for a Google One plan. Options included a 100GB plan for $1.99 per month, a 200GB plan for $2.99 a month, a 2TB plan for $9.99 a month, or a plan with 10TB of storage for $49.99 per month. 20TB and 30TB plans are also available, for $99.99 and $149.99 per month, respectively.

