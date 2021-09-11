Nonprofit Leader On The Work To Welcome And Resettle Afghan Refugees
WFAE
5 days ago
As the Pentagon rushed to fly Americans out of Afghanistan ahead of the withdrawal deadline last month, the U.S. military also evacuated tens of thousands of Afghans, many of whom worked with American and allied troops during the conflict. So far, more than 20,000 Afghan refugees have arrived in the United States, where a number of organizations are helping them begin the resettlement process. To learn more, we called Kristyn Peck. She is the CEO of Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area, a nonprofit that helps newly arrived refugees in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. Kristyn Peck, welcome. Thanks for joining us.
The United States forces withdrew from Afghanistan last month, ending the longest war in the country's history after nearly 20 years of occupation. In their wake, thousands of Afghan civilians rushed to the airport in Kabul, hoping to be evacuated to the U.S. as the Taliban and other militant groups moved into the city.
As thousands of Afghan migrants are being processed and transferred to the United States, the White House is requesting Congress make welfare benefits available to Afghan nationals paroled into the nation. During the chaotic US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan as the Taliban took over the nation, US troops helped evacuate...
While tens of thousands of refugees fleeing turmoil in Afghanistan have arrived in the US and are gradually being processed, it is unlikely many will end up in the Palmetto State. According to World Relief Upstate Office Director Brandon Baughn, the majority of Afghan refugees will end up in areas...
Military bases across the United States are welcoming tens of thousands of Afghan refugees, fashioning what amount to “small cities” on-base to address housing, food, medical care, sanitation, and other vital needs. As of Friday, over 25,000 Afghan evacuees were being housed at eight U.S. bases, Air Force General Glen...
The Biden White House’s Afghanistan withdrawal was an objective, unmitigated disaster. But there is one silver lining: the U.S. military managed before its exit this week to rescue thousands of fleeing Afghans. Now, U.S. officials begin the difficult task of figuring out what to do with the swell of Afghan...
PHOENIX - Gov. Doug Ducey says the state has received its first group of recently evacuated Afghans to be resettled in Arizona. Ducey said in a tweet overnight that the group arrived Sunday night, and "we know there are more on their way." The Republican governor noted the Afghans were...
Some 44 Afghan refugees who were brought to the U.S. were flagged as potential national security threats in the last two weeks, The Washington Post reported on Friday. Over 60,000 Afghans have been evacuated to the U.S. and around 13 of them are waiting to go through additional counterterrorism screening measures in Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody, according to the Post. Fifteen others were transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody and returned to processing stations in Europe and the Middle East or allowed to enter the U.S. after further screening.
Fox News contributor Karl Rove weighed in on why some Afghan refugees are being settled in battleground states on "Fox News Primetime." KARL ROVE: Well, I’d be concerned a little bit because, for example, I’ve got my little handy map here from Axios. You’re right, 1,000 refugees are going to Florida, but Idaho, which is 1/14th the population of Florida is getting 420. You’re right. There are 1,300 going to Michigan, but there’s 775 going to Nebraska which is a fraction of the size of Michigan. So, I wouldn’t see this as a plot. I am a little bit concerned about why isn’t Delaware doing its fair share? Really, these decisions typically are made between the State Department and Department of Homeland Security based upon a couple of factors, one of which is the ability of resources at the state level to accept these refugees and proper treatment but also looking at —particularly this is a case with the so-called SIV holders — the people who fought alongside us, interpreters, you know, military aides and so forth. They have sponsors and the question is: Where is their sponsor? — The person who’s willing to help make certain that they get settled in the United States and start to make their life here in our country. So, I wouldn’t say this is all sort of, you know, some DNC representative sitting in some weird office in Washington saying, "Let's have these people put in certain states so that 15 years from now, 18 years from now, if they become U.S. citizens, that they’ll vote Democrat in a battleground state for us. I think it’s not that — not that underhanded.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was grilled by the House Foreign Affairs Committee on the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, which saw tens of thousands of people evacuated from the country in short order as it fell to the Taliban at unexpected speed.The president and his aides have blamed the now-collapsed Afghan government and army for giving in to the Taliban as it marched across the country, but critics on both sides of the aisle accuse the administration of “giving up” on the Afghan people and Americans working on the ground there, as well as Afghan translators and workers...
Mexican officials met with Vice President Kamala Harris last week to discuss ways to help ease the flow of migrants coming to the U.S. . Last Thursday in Washington D.C., Harris met with Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretary Emilio Ebrard to discuss the lack of opportunities many migrants say they are experiencing.
After the biggest military evacuation in history, the Biden administration will now resettle more than 60,000 Afghan refugees inside the US over the next several weeks. To accommodate them, eight military bases have transformed into "small cities," as one Defense official put it. About 17 percent of those who have...
A number of interested parties in Manhattan are working to put together a plan of action for aiding Afghan refugees who may move to the community. City Commissioner and Army veteran Aaron Estabrook and Army veteran, K-State student and Afghan native Fatima Jaghoori are spearheading the effort, with a meeting earlier this week taking place to set the early portions of the plan.
WASHINGTON, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was roasted by Congress Tuesday, as lawmakers from both parties grilled him over his role in the botched evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan. The Biden administration is roundly criticized by both sides of the aisle, as well as U.S....
A group of Helena residents met Friday morning to discuss the community's ability to resettle Afghan refugees. Lead by refugee health care advocacy group Hands On Global's Executive Director and Helena resident Valerie Hellermann, the group consisted of about 30 people, including Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell and Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins.
Refugees fleeing Afghanistan are coming to the United States. One metro organization helping them resettle is Catholic Charities OKC. Catholic Charities OKC executive director Patrick Raglow joined News 9 to discuss how you can also lend a hand those who are resettling. If you'd like to donate money to help...
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.
Comments / 0