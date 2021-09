Florida scored touchdowns on five consecutive possessions of Saturday's game, and coasted to a 42-20 win over host South Florida in Tampa, Fla. The 13th-ranked Gators (2-0) got results out of their two quarterbacks, Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson. Jones completed 14 of 22 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions, and ran for 81 yards and a score.