The Legacy Of 9/11, Two Decades Later

WFAE
WFAE
 5 days ago

This is a special edition of ALL THINGS CONSIDERED from NPR News. I'm Michel Martin. We're glad you're with us as we along with you have been spending the day remembering and commemorating the 9/11 attacks. We're going to continue with that this hour, putting our focus on how that one day changed so much in the United States and in Afghanistan for so many people who've had to live with the aftermath of 9/11 in the most painful personal ways. You'll hear some of their voices throughout the hour.

www.wfae.org

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

