Sam Pittman explains why having Texas join the SEC is 'great for us'

Sam Pittman and Arkansas are one coach and program who will see the biggest impact of Texas joining the SEC in the coming years. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey told Paul Finebaum this week that the league is targeting the 2025 season, although there have been reports and projections that it could come sooner. One of the variables is the addition this week of 4 new schools to the Big 12. Texas officials are still in a wait-and-see mode on how this week’s Big 12 expansion news affects their timeline on moving to the SEC.