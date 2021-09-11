CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Former Defense Secretary expresses doubt declassified documents on 9/11 attacks will illuminate Saudi Arabia's role

By Rachel Janfaza
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Washington, DC (CNN) — Former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta on Saturday said he's "pleased" with President Joe Biden's decision to order a declassification review of documents related to the FBI's investigation of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but he doubts victims' families will gain "satisfactory answers" about the role Saudi Arabia played.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 13

Related
CNN

Donald Trump's laughably childish threat to Mike Pence

(CNN) — Donald Trump is, at root, just an overgrown kid. And not in any good way. Trump's childishness shines through in an excerpt from the soon-to-be released book by authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa detailing the then-President's attempts to cajole then-Vice President Mike Pence into overturning the 2020 election.
POTUS
Fox News

Obama CIA chief says Biden's Afghanistan exit 'absolutely inspired' jihadists, emboldened Al Qaeda

Former Obama CIA Director Michael Morell said Sunday that President Biden's chaotic retreat from Afghanistan and subsequent Taliban takeover "absolutely inspired" jihadists and emboldened terrorists across the globe. Morell, who twice served as acting director of the CIA under the Obama-Biden administration and was considered a frontrunner to then-President-elect Joe...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Reuters

FBI releases first declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released a newly declassified document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. The partially redacted 16-page document released...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The US Sun

FBI releases declassified 9/11 documents showing Saudi embassy official was ‘facilitator’ for Al-Qaeda hijackers

A NEWLY declassified FBI document has revealed how a Saudi embassy official was a "facilitator" for the al-Qaeda hijackers in the 9/11 attacks. The memo was published late on Saturday evening - a week after President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the FBI to make the top secret files on the terror attacks available to the public for the first time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Times

FBI begins releasing declassified 9/11 documents on anniversary of attacks

The FBI began releasing newly declassified documents this past weekend related to its investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks following President Biden’s executive order earlier this month. The move, which came on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, follows years of pressure from lawmakers and the families of...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jim Acosta
Person
Leon Panetta
Slate

FBI Releases Declassified 9/11 Document That Fails to Prove Saudi Government Complicity

The FBI ended the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks by releasing a newly declassified document regarding its investigation into support given to two of the Saudi hijackers. The heavily redacted 16-page document details how the hijackers had contact with lots of Saudi associates in the run-up to the attacks but fails to provide conclusive proof that senior officials of the Saudi government were complicit. The document, which was released late on Saturday, is the first record disclosed by the FBI since President Joe Biden issued an executive order calling for the declassification of documents related to the attacks. Families of the victims of the attack had called on Biden to skip memorial events on Saturday if he didn’t declassify documents that they claim will show how Saudi officials played a role in the attacks. Biden has called on the Justice Department and other federal agencies to release declassified documents of the attacks over the next six months.
MILITARY
The Independent

9/11 families say US government still ‘helping protect Saudi Arabia’ 20 years after 3,000 Americans murdered

A number of 9/11 survivors and relatives say the US government is still “covering up for Saudi Arabia”, two decades after Al-Qaeda hijackers killed almost 3,000 people.As the world prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks in New York and Washington DC, both survivors of the carnage, as well as relatives of those who died, say it astonishing the authorities have still not revealed all the information they have about the attacks.“Right now, our government is failing us in the way they failed us 20 years ago when they did not keep my dad safe,” Brett Eagleson, whose...
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

FBI Releases Newly Declassified Documents of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks; Relatives of the Victims Believe Saudi Government is Involved in the Assault

The FBI has declassified a 16-page document relating to logistical assistance given to two Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. FBI Released the Newly Declassified Document of 9/11 Terrorist Attacks During its 20th Anniversary. In a recently published article in MSN News, the...
U.S. POLITICS
goldrushcam.com

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Supports the Biden Administration Declassification of 9/11 Documents Including a Review of Previously Classified Documents Related to Saudi Arabia’s Involvement

September 7, 2021 - Washington, D.C. – On Monday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after President Biden signed an executive order beginning a declassification review of documents. related to the September 11th terrorist attacks:. “In 2001, I served as the Ranking Member of the Intelligence Committee and hence in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#September 11 Attacks#Washington Dc#Fbi#Cia#The Department Of Justice#Administration#Saudi Arabian#Justice Department#District Court#Doj#Pentagon
The Independent

Biden signs order to declassify 9/11 attack investigation documents

Joe Biden has signed an executive order directing the Justice Department to oversee a declassification review of the FBI’s investigation into the 9/11 attack on the US.The order requires Attorney General Merrick Garland to publicly release any declassified documents on the attacks over the next six months.In a statement, Mr Biden said that when he ran for president, he made a commitment to ensuring transparency regarding the declassification of such documents and that as the 20th anniversary approaches he is honouring that commitment.“Today, I signed an executive order directing the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to oversee a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
Saudi Arabia
AOL Corp

'A blueprint for how al Qaeda operated inside the U.S.': Declassified document reveals new details of FBI probe into Saudi links to 9/11 hijackers

A declassified FBI document opens a revealing new window into the bureau’s investigation of alleged Saudi complicity in the 9/11 terror attacks, raising fresh questions about whether some kingdom officials may have provided support for the al-Qaida terrorists prior to the hijacking of airplanes that crashed into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
POLITICS
Reason.com

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is the Latest Sign of the Presidency Becoming a Monarchy

President Joe Biden's national vaccine mandate sparked a lot of debate and set political seismometers jumping even more frantically than usual. Most commentary has focused on two issues: Is forcing people to take vaccines a good idea, and will the courts sign off on the government's authority to do so? Those are great discussions to have, though anything involving "forcing people" should be a non-starter by default. But another important question is raised by the president's gambit to displace the Afghanistan fiasco from the headlines: How, in the United States, can one guy just impose his preferred policies, whether they're good, bad, or indifferent?
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

CNN

650K+
Followers
99K+
Post
535M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy