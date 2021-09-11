CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering 9/11: A warrior's unexpected gift to America

By Tom Goldstone, CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — As America looked inward in the days, weeks and months after September 11, 2001, others around the world made extraordinary gestures toward the United States.  We were all so focused on ourselves -- understandably so -- that many probably missed the fact that Iran's President Mohammad Khatami condemned the attacks, that Ireland and Israel held full national days of mourning, that the Afghan Taliban told "American children [that] Afghanistan feels your pain."

mcdonoughvoice.com

Remembering 9/11

The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 struck 20 years ago this Saturday. That Tuesday morning, two planes flew into the World Trade Center in New York, another struck the Pentagon and a fourth crashed in rural Pennsylvania before hijackers could reach their intended target in Washington, D.C. I was...
POLITICS
washingtonnewsday.com

How Afghans Remember 9/11: “America Was Very Far Away”

How Afghans Remember 9/11: “America Was Very Far Away”. Afghans were still hurting from their own Al-Qaeda tragedy when hijacked planes flew into the World Trade Center in New York. Militants from the organisation assassinated Ahmad Shah Massoud, the resistance icon who drove both the Soviet forces and the Taliban...
POLITICS
idahocountyfreepress.com

Guest Opinion: Remembering 9/11 and America’s response to tragedy

There are moments that define a generation. If you’re over the age of about 25, you remember exactly where you were and what you were doing during the unthinkable attacks on our country on September 11, 2001. When I heard that the second plane hit the Twin Towers, I was...
POLITICS
milwaukeeindependent.com

America’s vitriol after 9/11: Remembering the innocent victims of our misguided patriotism

It can be said that it is one thing to remember, but yet another thing entirely to understand and reflect on. Undoubtably, September 11, 2001 has been seared into the collective psyche of America yet headlines still remind us that we must remember. For example, yesterday’s USA Today front page read, “America Doesn’t Forget,” and lots of other publications have echoed this same sentiment over the years. A collective demand of unified Nationalism.
MILWAUKEE, WI
eturbonews.com

America remembers 9/11 victims 20 years after the terror attacks

The remembrances have become an annual tradition, but Saturday takes on special significance, coming 20 years after the morning that many view as a turning point in US history. In a painful reminder of those changes, only weeks ago US and allied forces completed a chaotic withdrawal from the war the US started in Afghanistan shortly after the attacks in retaliation – which became the longest war in US history.
U.S. POLITICS
KTLA.com

‘America’s Mayor’ remembers New York City on Sept. 11

Rudy Giuliani might be best known now for his work with President Donald Trump, but 20 years ago, he was known as “America’s Mayor” for his time at the helm of New York City. Giuliani sat down with KTLA’s Mary Beth McDade to discuss the attacks and his memories of...
POLITICS
