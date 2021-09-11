CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

The Bath revival: Sam Underhill's examination on how the club can end trophy drought

By Ben Coles,
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsistency. It's a word that has bugged Bath now for well over decade, in search of an identity and playing style capable of taking a club who dominated the early 1990s, winning five titles in six years, back to the top of the Gallagher Premiership and, crucially, keep them there. And when Bath reached the Premiership semi-finals in 2020, their first play-off appearance in five years, it seemed as though they had worked out who they wanted to be. Which made last season's regression, finishing seventh, all the more disappointing.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Josh Kerr keen on Commonwealth Games in busy summer of 2022

Olympic medallist Josh Kerr says running for Scotland at next year's Commonwealth Games is a "big goal". Summer 2022 will be busy, with the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships taking place over five weeks during July and August. But the 23-year-old, who took bronze at the 1500 metres...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Rugby#Drought#Premiership#Wasps Sale#50 22
The Independent

George North signs two-year contract extension with Ospreys and Wales

George North has agreed a two-year contract extension that will tie him to the Welsh Rugby Union and the Ospreys until 2023.North became the youngest player in international rugby to win 100 caps earlier this year and is currently recovering from the knee injury that forced him to sit out the recent British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.The 29-year-old former Scarlets and Northampton wing made his Ospreys debut in August 2018 and has appeared in 27 games, scoring 12 tries.“I have really enjoyed my first few years here at the Ospreys, so I’m chuffed to be extending my time in Wales ” North said.“The club are really looking to the future and I’m looking forward to playing my role in helping the club to push on this year.“It’s an honour to play for Wales and something I never take for granted, my focus now is to get back fit and playing again.”
RUGBY
Sporting News

John Asiata joins Canterbury Bulldogs on one-year deal

The Bulldogs have added to their 2022 roster with the signing of forward John Asiata on a one-year deal. Asiata, 28, heads to Belmore from Brisbane, having spent one season at Red Hill, playing 10 games under Kevin Walters. A neck injury and subsequent surgery in round 15 unfortunately ended...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

AFL trade news and rumours 2021: Conor McKenna considering AFL return?

The 2021 AFL trade and free agency periods are fast approaching. Stay tuned to Sporting News to ensure you don't miss any of the latest news. Former Essendon defender Conor McKenna could be thinking about a return to Australia after winning the All-Ireland final with county Tyrone. Alternatively, the 25-year-old...
SPORTS
TheConversationAU

Can Queensland cash in on the NRL finals? It’s all about ‘event leveraging’

Queensland’s love of rugby league, and the fact the state isn’t in lockdown, has won it the right to host the 2021 NRL finals series. But it was economic gains as much as love of the game that Premier Annastacia Pałaszczuk spruiked when announcing Queensland would host all eight finals games plus the grand final at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium. Six of those games are being played outside Brisbane — two in Townsville, two in Mackay, and one apiece in Rockhampton and Sunshine Coast.
RUGBY
Telegraph

'I was never going to be more than a Premiership player': The scrum-half who gave up his dream for a job in the City

For most of us, the disheartening realisation that we are not going to grow up to become professional athletes comes early on. My conviction that I could “do a job” for Gillingham despite my crippling lack of coordination started to fade well before I became a teenager (although this handicap has not served as a barrier to certain individuals in the late 2000s representing Kent’s finest).
RUGBY
Telegraph

Ben Stokes increasingly unlikely to play in the Ashes

Ben Stokes is a growing doubt to miss this winter's Ashes series, with England’s tour to the West Indies in early 2022 considered a more likely time for his international return. Stokes withdrew from England’s Test series against India because of concerns about his mental health. He was also not...
SPORTS
Telegraph

'Competitive fire' of Sarina Wiegman can lead England revolution with sights set on Euro 2022

To outsiders, Sarina Wiegman is Holland’s history-maker who won the Euros and reached a World Cup final. To those who have worked with her, she is a straight-talker who enjoys coffee, hates beer and has a competitive fire in her. While having a pint is said to be something that this “strict but caring” former teacher would not choose, she is certainly accustomed to the taste of success, after rising from giving PE lessons to being named Best Fifa Women’s Coach of the Year in the space of a decade.
SOCCER
The Independent

England captain Steph Houghton ruled out of World Cup qualifiers

England captain Steph Houghton has withdrawn from the squad for the World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Luxembourg due to an ankle injury.The Football Association announced Houghton had sustained the problem during the Lionesses’ final training session prior to Friday’s clash with North Macedonia at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium, and was returning to Manchester City for further assessment.Arsenal’s Leah Williamson Houghton’s fellow defender, will now skipper England in Friday’s contest.England boss Sarina Wiegman said in a statement from the FA: “First and foremost we would like to wish Steph a speedy recovery and hope to see her back...
SOCCER
The Independent

Poppy Cleall primed for Saracens milestone in mouth-watering Premier 15s clash with Loughborough

England No 8 Poppy Cleall will make her 100th appearance for Saracens on Saturday when the club take on Loughborough Lightning in the Premier 15s.She will start in the hotly anticipated match at the StoneX Stadium and she is proud to have reached the milestone for the club.Cleall said: “To be able to play in the best league in the world fills me with great pride and I hope we can go out and get the win to keep up our good start to the season.“I’d like to thank all of the fans for their support throughout my whole period...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy