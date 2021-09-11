CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Israeli Border Guard Personnel Foil Terror Attack by Young Hebron Arab

By Hana Levi Julian
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time this week, Border Guard Police officers working at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron prevented an armed Arab from carrying out a terror attack. The forces discovered a concealed knife when they searched an 18-year-old Hebron resident upon his arrival at one of the checkpoints to the ancient site, police said.

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Border Police Officers Confiscate Israeli Flags at Cave of the Patriarchs

A group of French Jews who have just made aliyah, on Sunday came to the Slichot service at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron carrying Israeli flags, only to be stopped by a large Border Police force that confiscated their flags, a resident of Hebron reported. The entire Jewish...
WORLD
The Independent

Israeli police kill suspected Jerusalem Palestinian attacker

A Palestinian suspected attacker has died shortly after being wounded by Israeli police gunfire in Jerusalem where he had reportedly tried to stab officers Friday, medical sources said.A spokesperson for Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem confirmed the death. Palestinian media reports identified the dead man as Hazem Joulani, 50, a doctor living in Jerusalem.Earlier, Israeli police said an officer was lightly injured by a firearm in an attempt to thwart a suspected stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City They did not immediately give any details as to how the officer was injured, but it said the attacker was arrested.Tensions have been high in Jerusalem as Palestinians have taken to protesting in support of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.On Wednesday fires broke out at several prison facilities in Israel as the government searched for six Palestinian escapees who have been on the run since they tunneled out earlier in the week.The fires broke out amid efforts to try to move inmates as a precautionary measure by prison authorities.An umbrella group representing prisoners from all Palestinian factions called on inmates to resist being relocated and to start fires in their cells if guards try to move them by force.
WORLD
Derrick

Palestinian teen describes brutal attack by Israeli settlers

SILAT Al-DHAHR, West Bank (AP) — More than two weeks after the attack, Tareq Zubeidi still spends most of his time in bed, too scared to leave home even if the wounds on his feet allowed him to walk normally. The 15-year-old is haunted by the memory of what he...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terror Attack#Hebron#Foil#The Second Time#Border Guard Police#Arab
The Jewish Press

Israeli Arabs Help Capture 4 Islamic Jihad Fugitives, 2 Still At Large

Four of the six terrorist inmates who escaped Gilboa Prison early last Monday were captured Friday night and early Saturday by Israeli security forces. Israeli Arabs who encountered the fugitives had reported their locations to authorities. Police said they received dozens of phone calls from Israeli Arabs over the past several days.
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Bennett Wants Maximum Protection for Israeli-Arabs Who Helped Capture the Escaped Terrorists

There is a lot of rage on Arab social media channels against the Israeli-Arabs who helped in the capture of four out of the six escaped terrorists from Gilboa prison. The father of captured fugitive Mohammed Aarda was even crying in an interview that Arabs betrayed Arabs, instead of giving them food. Arab MKs have been calling the fugitives political prisoners and declaring their support for them.
MIDDLE EAST
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Paris terror attacks trial begins

PARIS – The trial of 20 men accused in a series of coordinated attacks on Paris in 2015 that spread fear across Europe and transformed France opened Wednesday in a custom-built complex embedded within a 13th-century courthouse. Nine Islamic State group gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of one...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Man Attacks Haredi MK, Tries to Cut his Beard, Flees on Scooter

United Torah Judaism MK Meir Porush was attacked violently on Monday morning by an unknown person who was trying to cut his beard using a scissors. According to Be’Hadrei Haredim (נמלט על קורקינט: תקף את ח”כ מאיר פרוש וניסה לגזוז את זקנו), the attack took place while Porush was leaving his home on Torah Mitzion Street in Jerusalem. The suspect who appeared to be Haredi, fled the scene on a scooter. Police have launched an extensive manhunt. The background to the incident is not yet clear. Sources close to Porush told Be’Hadrei Haredim that the suspect approached the MK, asked him to identify himself and began attacking him violently.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Cleveland Jewish News

Graffiti in Toronto claims Jews were responsible for Sept. 11 terror attacks

Graffiti claiming that Jews were responsible for the Sept. 11 terror attacks was painted on a building in Toronto and a highway overpass in Canada over the weekend. Among the writing was “Jews did 911” and “Jews ran the slave trade.” Also painted on the wall of the building was the website for a group known as the Goyim Defense League. Similar graffiti also appeared on a highway overpass outside of Toronto.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Police Solves Only 1 in 10 Forest Arsons

Chief Fire and Rescue Commissioner Superintendent Dedi Simchi earlier this week confirmed “with certainty” in an appearance before the Knesset Internal Security Committee that the large fire that raged on Jerusalem’s mountains last month and devoured about 3,460 acres of forests had been caused by arson. Meanwhile, the Jewish human...
MIDDLE EAST
Chattanooga Daily News

Father put his 4-month-old daughter in clothes dryer and turns it on, arrested and charged

The 34-year-old father was arrested at his home on Sunday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to a Facebook release. Officers responded to their home for a domestic violence incident allegedly between the suspect and the child’s mother. Authorities say the 34-year-old man and the woman were arguing but could not find signs of a physical altercation.
RELATIONSHIPS
districtchronicles.com

4-year-old alerts police that he and six other children are left alone inside a hot vehicle

With the temperatures getting higher and higher, we should all have in mind the consequences of leaving young children and pets locked inside hot vehicles. Many adults believe that their children being left alone inside the car for a short period of time would do them no harm, but the reality is that it sometimes takes a moment for a tragedy to take place.
WALDORF, MD
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
Wess Haubrich

Serial killer identified in south Florida

The man in question died in a 2005 plane crash. More than 20 years after his alleged reign of terror began, Roberto Wagner Fernandes, died in a plane crash. He was responsible for three murders over a 14-month stretch according to Broward County officials.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy