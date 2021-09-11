Austin City Limits Music Festival 2021: The Ultimate ACL Guide By a Local

CHICAGO — Music festivals look a little different this year and the Pitchfork Music Festival is no exception. The Chicago summer staple, which normally takes place in July, moved to September this year. With rising COVID-19 cases in Illinois and a reinstated indoor mask mandate, that might not have been the best idea in hindsight, but the changing state of the pandemic doesn’t seem to have a major effect on the excitement of fans. Many tickets are already sold out.

