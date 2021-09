In Call of Duty: Vanguard’s gripping Campaign, PlayStation players will witness the birth of Special Forces. In Multiplayer, you are the Special Forces. Prepare for tactical combat with a focus on a global cast of Operators, all deeply integrated for a new era of Multiplayer. We’re excited to give you a view of the massive offering that Call of Duty: Vanguard is bringing to Multiplayer on November 5. You won’t want to miss it, and fortunately PlayStation players won’t have to wait long to squad up and dive in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO