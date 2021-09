Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Tackle: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles A former rugby player in Australia, Mailata only started playing football shortly before being drafted by the Eagles in 2018. Since then, he’s improved by leaps and bounds every single year. Forced into a starting role last year, he earned an admirable 70.3 overall grade on 733 snaps. And this preseason, he took another massive leap. Former first-rounder Andre Dillard was finally healthy and playing some good football in his own right [BLG Note: Not really!], but it still wasn’t close enough to unseat Mailata. While he only played 16 snaps, Mailata moved and manhandled defenders the way elite NFL left tackles do. The 6-foot-8, 346-pound tackle is in store for a big year.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO