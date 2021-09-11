CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

QB debate continues as No. 13 Florida routs USF 42-20

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Starter Emory Jones or backup Anthony Richardson. Florida coach Dan Mullen insists the 13th-ranked Gators (2-0) don’t have a quarterback controversy or a reason to change the depth chart after Richardson outplayed Jones for the second straight game in a 42-20 rout of South Florida on Saturday.

chatsports.com

Notebook: Mullen talks QB rotation, USF, more tidbits

The quarterback position at UF will always be one of the most talked about and debated positions in college sports. This is one of the most coveted and prestigious jobs in the country, and there’s a ton of expectations and pressure that come with that. The Gators’ legacy at the...
Scarlet Nation

Florida vs USF: How to watch, live stream, storylines

The No. 13 Florida Gators will travel south on I-75 this weekend to take on the USF Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Saturday's game marks just the second time the two schools will meet and the first at USF's home stadium. • Florida faces USF for just the second time...
247Sports

Florida - USF pregame notes

The No. 13 ranked Florida Gators are playing away from The Swamp for the first time in the 2021 season, as they take on the South Florida Bulls this coming Saturday in Raymond James Stadium. The Gators are 1-0 on the year coming off a win this past weekend in their season opener against Florida Atlantic. USF enters this game 0-1 after losing their first game of the season to N.C. State. The Bulls are riding a 9 game losing streak dating back to the 2020 season. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
KESQ

Mullen goes for 100th victory as No. 13 Florida visits USF

Florida coach Dan Mullen goes for his 100th career victory when the Gators play at South Florida on Saturday. Only 173 men have reached the milestone in college football history. Of those, only 17 accomplished the feat in the powerhouse Southeastern Conference. Mullen is 99-55 in 13 years as a head coach, the first nine at Mississippi State and the last four in Gainesville. The Bulls are 1-9 under second-year coach Jeff Scott.
Raleigh News & Observer

Richardson’s encore with No. 13 Florida comes at woeful USF

By the time No. 13 Florida’s season opener was over, Anthony Richardson had leaped one defender, thrown another to the ground and looked so special with the ball in his hands that he might as well have had a cape dangling from his No. 15 jersey. Richardson raised eyebrows and...
On3.com

WATCH: Florida QB Anthony Richardson continues to electrify

After his electric game against Florida Atlantic, many wondered what Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson would do for an encore. It didn’t take him long to keep the momentum going. On his first pass of the game, Richardson connected with Jacob Copeland for a 75-yard touchdown. Moreover, Richardson made it look...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Message sent? Florida QB Anthony Richardson bombs 75-yard TD pass vs. USF

Is Florida redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson looking to lay claim to the starting quarterback role for the Gators?. Emory Jones began the season as the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart with Kyle Trask now in the NFL. Despite a 35-14 win over FAU where he registered a touchdown, he recorded just 117 yards passing and threw 2 interceptions as part of a 17-of-27 day.
AllGators

Mullen: Alabama Game Will Be a 'Good Measuring Stick' for Florida Gators

The No. 11 Florida Gators have the pleasure of hosting Nick Saban and the nation's No. 1 football team, the Alabama Crimson Tide, this Saturday in The Swamp. To outsiders, this may be considered the greatest challenge on Florida's schedule. Head coach Dan Mullen may feel the same, but he doesn't see any implications of the result - one way or another - affecting the Gators down the road.
Alligator Army

Florida 42, USF 20: Gators trample Bulls early, stumble in second half

At halftime in Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Florida led USF 35-3 and all seemed right with the Gators’ world, thanks to Emory Jones rebounding from a rocky start against FAU and Anthony Richardson continuing to supply more dynamite than the Acme Corporation ever did to Wile E. Coyote. By...
AllGators

Gators QB Emory Jones Reflects On First Start; 'Locked In' for USF

Emory Jones' first game as the Florida Gators' unrivaled starter at quarterback did not go as smoothly as he had envisioned when preparing over the course of the offseason. Facing off against the FAU Owls last Saturday, Jones would start the game out relatively well. Despite missing a few throws early on, the Gators rushing attack – that included the redshirt junior quarterback – willed the offense to back-to-back touchdowns on the first two drives of the contest.
Tampa Bay Times

Where Florida vs. Alabama ranks among The Swamp’s recent big games

When No. 11 Florida hosts No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, it will be one of the biggest games in recent Ben Hill Griffin Stadium history. Though it doesn’t compare to some of the Steve Spurrier blockbusters (like Tennessee in 1997, or Florida State in 1993 or 1999), this game against the reigning national champion is one of the most anticipated contests Gainesville has seen this century.
floridagators.com

FINAL: Florida 42, South Florida 20

A quick wrap of UF's road win over USF in Tampa Saturday. WHAT HAPPENED: Dueling quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson accounted for 500 yards and five touchdowns Saturday, as the 13th-ranked Gators used a first-half QB stampede to overwhelm the host Bulls Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Jones, the fourth-year junior and starter through two games, completed 14 of 22 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown, but also had a pair of second-half interceptions and failed to score after a first-and-goal from the USF 7 early in the fourth quarter. Richardson, the fab redshirt freshman, had the better all-around afternoon, adding another 152 yards and two scores through the air (on just three attempts, all completions), including bombs of 75 and 41 in the first half to help the Gators cruise to a 35-3 lead at intermission, thanks to TDs on five consecutive possessions, and a total-yards advantage of 373-128 through the two periods. The only UF scoring drive of the second half was an 80-yard touchdown run by ... wait for it ... Richardson, who a week ago had a 73-yard touchdown run in the season opener against Florida Atlantic. When the final gun sounded, UF had out-gained USF 666 yards to 283 in what was the Gators' first in-state road game against an opponent other than Florida State or Miami since coming here to play the University of Tampa in 1945. Jones had a 35-yard TD throw to sophomore Xzavier Henderson as well as 11 rushes for 82 yards, including a 33-yard run on an option keeper in the first half. Unfortunately, he also threw those two third-quarter picks that set up the Bulls for 10 points in the period. Richardson fired a 75-yard touchdown to Jacob Copeland on his first snap of the game and later in the second quarter faked a run and dropped to hoist a 41-yard touchdown to Copeland, who caught just one pass for 15 yards last week. He found Copeland again for a 36-yard completion to the USF 7 early in the fourth period, but by-rule had to leave the game after the play because his helmet came off. With Jones back in, the Gators failed to score on the drive. The next Florida score came on Richardson's 80-yard keeper with 10:29 to go in the game. He with four carries for 115 yards and a score before leaving the game after his TD run with what appeared to be a hamstring strain or cramp. Defensively, the Gators gave up some plays here and there, but it was a better showing than a week ago (when FAU tallied 386 yards and a couple TDs). For what it's worth, South Florida outscored Florida 17-7 after intermission.
Independent Florida Alligator

Richardson dazzles in 42-20 victory over USF

Redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson entered the game on Florida’s third drive, just like last week against Florida Atlantic. And just like last week versus FAU, Richardson didn’t disappoint. The second-year signal-caller dropped back two yards from the shotgun formation and rolled a few steps to his right. He locked...
Gator Country

Podcast: Previewing the Florida Gators vs. USF

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:08:35 — 157.0MB) Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Play | RSS. GatorCountry brings you a new podcast as we preview the Florida Gators road game against USF on Saturday afternoon in Tampa. Andrew Spivey and David Soderquist breakdown the keys...
