The Buffalo Bills travel down to Florida this weekend to face the Miami Dolphins in a game that could set up the AFC East for the season. The 1-0 Dolphins could take a commanding 2 game - plus the head-to-head tie break - over the 0-1 Bills, who are projected as the presumptive division champion and possible AFC Champion. An early season game that actually has a lot riding on it will obviously get one of the marque television coverages for the weekend.

