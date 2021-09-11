CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, VA

10260 Ibis Dr, Hanover, VA 23005

 6 days ago

End Unit Townhome features 3 bedrooms (bedroom 1 on first floor), 31/2 Baths and Garage! Close to Interstates (I95 & I295) Shopping and Dining. Enter the home through the spacious foyer. Bedroom 1 and Full Ensuite Bath with a covered patio and fenced yard. Level 2 features Updated Kitchen, Island, Breakfast Room and Large Deck perfect for BBQ'S. Huge Family Room, Dining Room and Half Bath. Upstairs is an Extra Large Primary with Walk-in Closet and Updated Bath. Bedroom 2 is very large and hall bath has updates as well. All this for under 300K!

