Bird sightings from the Mass Aubudon Society
Recent bird sightings as reported to the Mass Audubon:. Cape Cod: The area continued to produce interesting birds from a variety of locations. Among the more notable reports were an American white pelican at Namskaket Marsh in Orleans, a buff-breasted sandpiper and a long-tailed jaeger at Race Point in Provincetown, and two lark sparrows at the Provincetown Airport. Other notable reports featured a common gallinule, a golden-winged warbler, and a Connecticut warbler at South Monomoy, nine yellow-crowned night-herons at the Pogorelc Sanctuary in Barnstable, a yellow-breasted chat at Fort Hill in Eastham, and a blue grosbeak at the Cape Cod Organic Farm in Barnstable.www.bostonglobe.com
Comments / 0