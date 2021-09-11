Bird sightings from the Mass Aubudon Society

There was one clear winner in Middlesex County. A Middlesex County family farm founded in 1926 is the best apple orchard in Massachusetts, according to Boston.com readers. When we asked readers their favorite place to pick apples in the state, Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow received the most votes out of 45 farms named by more than 200 readers. The farm, voted the best in New England by readers last year, offers nearly 200 acres of orchards, as well as mazes, hayrides, and farm animals.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO