Wildlife

Bird sightings from the Mass Aubudon Society

Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Recent bird sightings as reported to the Mass Audubon:. Cape Cod: The area continued to produce interesting birds from a variety of locations. Among the more notable reports were an American white pelican at Namskaket Marsh in Orleans, a buff-breasted sandpiper and a long-tailed jaeger at Race Point in Provincetown, and two lark sparrows at the Provincetown Airport. Other notable reports featured a common gallinule, a golden-winged warbler, and a Connecticut warbler at South Monomoy, nine yellow-crowned night-herons at the Pogorelc Sanctuary in Barnstable, a yellow-breasted chat at Fort Hill in Eastham, and a blue grosbeak at the Cape Cod Organic Farm in Barnstable.

www.bostonglobe.com

whdh.com

Mass. firefighters return from battling blazes out west

Local firefighters returned to Massachusetts after spending two weeks helping battle wildfires out west. Gov. Charlie Baker deployed 20 fire crews to help battle three separate fires threatening Montana and Idaho. Wildfires have caused extensive damage in the west, with the Boulder fire burning for more than a month and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Topsfield Fair is returning, giant pumpkins and all

Bring on the giant pumpkins, livestock, midway, concerts, and of course the food: America’s oldest agricultural fair — the Topsfield Fair — is back Oct. 1 through 11. A celebration of Essex County’s agricultural heritage, the Topsfield Fair typically draws between 400,000 and 475,000 people each year, with millions attending over its two-century history. After being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, the fair is returning with a full program of events and attractions.
TOPSFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

Marine recruit from Lawrence, Mass. dies during training in South Carolina

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WLNE) – A Marine recruit from Lawrence who died during training was identified Thursday as Pvt. Anthony Munoz, 21. Munoz was pronounced dead Tuesday after appearing to have fallen from a balcony, according to ABC affiliate WJCL in Savannah, Georgia. It was his first day of training. “We...
LAWRENCE, MA
