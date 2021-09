Aaliyah‘s third and final studio album, entitled Aaliyah, is finally available on Spotify. The self-titled record is the third project to drop on the streaming service following the releases of the Romeo Must Die soundtrack on September 3 and One in a Million on August 20. Aaliyah was initially released in July 2001 and featured guest appearances from Timbaland on “We Need a Resolution” and Static on “Loose Rap.” It went on to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 1 upon Aaliyah’s death the following month; it also marks the last album she released during her lifetime.

