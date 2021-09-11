CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American financial industry discusses stablecoins with US Treasury

By Carisbel Guaramato
cryptopolitan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Since last year, stablecoins have gained popularity in the crypto market. • Regulatory agencies will meet with investors, companies, and banks to discuss stablecoins. The financial industry in North America is trying to understand the potential and dangers of cryptocurrencies for financial services. This investigation will build measures that the regulator will announce before the end of the year.

www.cryptopolitan.com

