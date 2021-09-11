CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Your weekly planner of Chattanooga-area events (including final Lookouts games and Epic Night of Literacy)

By Lisa Denton, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.
Sep. 11—To search for more things to do in the Chattanooga area by topic, visit our events page. — Working for tips: Chattanooga Market will host a Buskers Festival, showcasing street performers of all kinds — musicians, dancers jugglers, mimes, puppeteers, magicians — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at First Horizon Pavilion, 1826 Carter St. They appreciate tips. Admission is free. chattanoogamarket.com.

