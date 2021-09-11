Sports Digest: Sea Dogs rally to beat Rumble Ponies

The Portland Sea Dogs took the lead on a balk during a three-run fifth inning on their way to a 7-5 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday at Hadlock Field. Portland, which plays its final regular-season home game at 1 p.m. Sunday, trailed 5-1 after Binghamton scored twice in the third and three times in the fourth. The Sea Dogs closed within 5-3 on a two-run double by Hudson Potts in the bottom of the fourth. Tyreque Reed and Ronaldo Hernandez tied it with RBI singles in the fifth, and Pedro Castellanos scored on a balk to give Portland the lead.