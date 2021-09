The No. 13 ranked Florida Gators are playing away from The Swamp for the first time in the 2021 season, as they take on the South Florida Bulls this coming Saturday in Raymond James Stadium. The Gators are 1-0 on the year coming off a win this past weekend in their season opener against Florida Atlantic. USF enters this game 0-1 after losing their first game of the season to N.C. State. The Bulls are riding a 9 game losing streak dating back to the 2020 season. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO