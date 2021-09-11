Students use fashion to express identity

After being canceled due to COVID-19 last year, the Met Gala, fashion's biggest event of the year, was back with a bang last night in New York City. Cohosted this year by singer Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman, actor Timothée Chalamet, and tennis player Naomi Osaka, the event undoubtedly makes top billing in the celebrity calendar, drawing the hottest names in the business to showcase their ensembles for the evening and fundraise for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. For the 2021 event, the selected theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," and Vogue reported that Met Gala regular and fashion icon Lewis Hamilton chose to use his influence to showcase Black designers at the event.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO