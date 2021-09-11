CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Laporta leads at Wentworth, Wiesberger near Ryder Cup place

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago

VIRGINIA WATER, England — (AP) — Francesco Laporta of Italy shot 3-under 69 to take a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the BMW PGA Championship on Saturday as Bernd Wiesberger moved closer to sealing a place in Europe's Ryder Cup team.

Nineteen players were within five shots of the 264th-ranked Laporta, who was 14 under overall, heading into the final round of the flagship event on the European Tour. The closest was English player Laurie Canter, who shot 70 and was a stroke behind in second place outright.

Ryder Cup qualification is the major subplot of this week's tournament at the tour headquarters at Wentworth, which marks the final chance for players to earn points to gain an automatic place in the European team.

Wiesberger looks almost sure of getting in via the European points list after shooting a second straight round of 67 to climb to a tie for seventh place on 11 under. The Austrian golfer, who has never played in the Ryder Cup, needs to finish only in the top 50 to jump above Rory McIlroy on the list. McIlroy would still be assured of making the team via the world points list.

Alongside Wiesberger on 11 under was Shane Lowry, also looking to be a Ryder Cup debutant.

Lowry, who birdied the par-5 last — for the third time this week — to complete a round of 69, was in a close race with Lee Westwood and potentially Matt Fitzpatrick for the final places on the European points list.

As it stood, Westwood — whose 71 left him on 5 under overall — was just above Lowry as the final qualifier on that list.

“I feel like I had a great chance to make the (Ryder Cup) team in 2016 and threw that away,” Lowry said. "Missed a few cuts in a row and felt like I was there after the U.S. Open, but then shied away from it a little bit.

“Whereas the last few months, I've fought as hard as I could and went out every day and tried my best and thankfully it’s been good. Who knows whether it will be good enough?”

As an indication of how close it was, Lowry was provisionally in the Ryder Cup team when he played his first 14 holes in 3 under par, out of it when he bogeyed the 15th, and then back in it with a birdie on the 18th.

But as more players finished and pushed Lowry into a three-way tie for seventh, Westwood edged back in front of Lowry by just 2.34 points.

Justin Rose shot 72 and will need to come from five strokes back to get the win he requires to move into the automatic qualification spots.

Otherwise, he is relying on getting one of the three captain's picks from Padraig Harrington on Sunday night. Harrington has already indicated that Ian Poulter, who missed the cut this week, and Sergio Garcia are favored to get two of the captain's picks.

Among those two shots off the lead and in with a great chance of winning were former FedEx Cup winner Billy Horschel (69), who didn't make the U.S. Ryder Cup team, and former Masters champion Adam Scott (70).

Upstaging them all was Laporta, who is bidding to win his first European Tour title a week after securing his card for next season.

“It will be tough, but I like to be under pressure,” Laporta said. “This is what we play for.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
golf365.com

Francesco Laporta has the edge as Ryder Cup qualifying battle hots up

Francesco Laporta will take a slender lead into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship as the Ryder Cup qualifying battle threatened to come down to fractions of a point. Laporta carded a third round of 69 at Wentworth to finish 14 under par and a shot ahead of England’s Laurie Canter, with Adam Scott, Jamie Donaldson, Billy Horschel and Christiaan Bezuidenhout another stroke back.
GOLF
Reuters

Laporta in the lead as Aphibarnrat loses ground at Wentworth

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Italy's Francesco Laporta shot three birdies and an eagle en route to a solid three-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead after the third round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Saturday. Laporta began in third place at 11-under and quickly seized the...
GOLF
Golf Digest

The European Ryder Cup points race is literally changing by the minute at Wentworth

VIRGINIA WATER, England — How volatile has the qualification process for the European Ryder Cup side become? When Shane Lowry dropped a shot at the par-4 15th hole in the third round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Saturday, the former Open champion was suddenly not one of the top-nine automatic qualifiers. He was out and Lee Westwood was in.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
94.3 Jack FM

Golf – Aphibarnat leads at Wentworth, Rose, Lowry and Wiesberger boost Ryder Cup hopes

LONDON (Reuters) – Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat maintained his lead at the BMW PGA Championship with another impressive round at Wentworth as the battle for last-ditch automatic qualification for the European Ryder Cup team intensified on Friday. Aphibarnrat followed his eight-under 64 on Thursday with a 68 to reach 12 under...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Bernd Wiesberger, Lee Westwood earn final automatic spots on Euro Ryder Cup team

It’s not over ‘til it’s over. Well, it’s finally over in terms of who automatically qualified for the European Ryder Cup team, and it took the full 72 holes of the BMW PGA Championship to settle matters. These are the nine players who qualified for European captain Padraig Harrington’s squad,...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Ap#The Bmw Pga Championship#264th#The European Tour#English#Wentworth#Austrian
golfmagic.com

Bernd Wiesberger: Austrian happy to FLY under the radar at Ryder Cup

Bernd Wiesberger is happy to be Europe's unknown quantity at the Ryder Cup in Whistling Straits. Ranked the lowest in the world at number 61 out of the two sides, he's all too familiar the American audience might not even know who he is. He plays the majority of his...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Caddie News

Tiger Woods isn’t close to making his return to professional golf, but his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be back on the course this week. LaCava will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay at the Northern Trust in New Jersey this week. The caddie will serve as a temporary replacement for Cantlay’s typical bag man, who is out with COVID-19.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Has A Bold Message For Tiger Woods

Brooks Koepka has never shied away from making a controversial comment and that’s what fans love about him. The star golfer knows he’s one of the best on the planet at his respective sport and he’s not afraid to say so. In fact, he did it yet again this week in a recent interview with Golf Digest.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth NEARLY HITS Brooks Koepka at the Northern Trust!

Brooks Koepka was nearly struck by Jordan Spieth's golf ball on day one of the Northern Trust, the first event of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs, according to a Golf Digest report on Thursday. Golf Digest's Alex Myers who was following the action on the fairways as it happened...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Brooks Koepka DIDN'T HANDLE Phil Mickelson body language when battling for USPGA

Brooks Koepka said that he couldn't handle Phil Mickelson's body language when they battled it out for the PGA Championship back in May. Mickelson overcame Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen to win his sixth major championship and to become golf's oldest ever major champion at the age of 50. Speaking to...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau on Brooks Koepka at Ryder Cup - "I really DON'T have an issue"

Bryson DeChambeau has said that he has no issue with teaming up with Brooks Koepka at the Ryder Cup and he believes the four-time major winner will be an asset to the side. The Brooks vs Bryson feud has been the talk of the PGA Tour this year and there has been a lot of speculation as to how US captain Steve Stricker would be able to manage this relationship at the Ryder Cup.
GOLF
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
63K+
Followers
64K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy