CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, NC

Salesforce to help workers leave states over abortion laws

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2r1g_0btKhOTI00
Salesforce Abortion Law FILE - In this Thursday, May 16, 2019, file photo, Salesforce chairman Marc Benioff speaks during a news conference, in Indianapolis. Business-software company Salesforce says it will help employees leave Texas if they are worried about a new law that severely restricts abortion in the state. Benioff made his position clear by retweeting on Friday night, Sept. 10, 2021, a CNBC story describing the company's offer to help employees relocate. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) (Darron Cummings)

DALLAS — (AP) — The CEO of Salesforce said the company will help employees leave Texas, and he did so while retweeting a story linking the offer to concern about Texas’ new anti-abortion law.

Salesforce, which sells customer-management software, joins a small number of companies that have reacted against the Texas law.

CNBC reported that the San Francisco-based company told employees in a Slack message it will help them move “if you have concerns about access to reproductive healthcare in your state.”

On Friday night, CEO Marc Benioff retweeted a post about the story, adding, “Ohana if you want to move we’ll help you exit TX. Your choice.” Ohana is a Hawaiian term for family.

The company did not return messages for comment.

The Texas law passed the Republican-controlled state Legislature and was signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May but didn't go into effect until this month. It bans most abortions after six weeks, before many women know whether they are pregnant, and lets private residents sue anyone who helps a woman get an abortion.

By a 5-4 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block the law. This week the U.S. Justice Department sued Texas to block the law.

Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft, both based in San Francisco, have said they will pay legal fees for any drivers who are sued for taking a woman to an abortion clinic. Dating-app provider Bumble, which is based in Texas, said it will create a relief fund for people affected by the law.

Abortion-rights activists have pressured Texas-based companies to criticize the law, but most have remained silent.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Latest: Alaska seeing one of sharpest COVID-19 surges in US

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska’s state epidemiologist says Alaska is experiencing “one of the sharpest surges” in COVID-19 in the country. Dr. Joe McLaughlin added that it’s not clear when the situation might stabilize. He says a lot will depend on vaccination rates and measures such as masking and distancing. Health...
WSOC Charlotte

Arizona official seeks probe after voter data posted online

PHOENIX — (AP) — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is asking Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to investigate after voter registration records were posted online. Voter registration records known as the “voter file” are available to the public, but it's a felony to publish the information on the Internet. The...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dallas, NC
Government
City
Dallas, NC
WSOC Charlotte

McAuliffe, Youngkin clash over abortion, COVID in 1st debate

GRUNDY, Va. — (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin clashed over abortion and vaccination policies Thursday in Virginia’s first gubernatorial debate of the general election season, as each sought to cast the other as extreme. The candidates in the closely watched race met at the Appalachian School...
WSOC Charlotte

Slovenia starts mandatory vaccination for government workers

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — (AP) — Slovenia’s government said on Friday that it would immediately start with compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for all government employees, stepping up anti-virus measures that had already sparked a major riot in the small Alpine state. All government workers will need to receive one shot by Oct....
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Marc Benioff
WSOC Charlotte

Organizer of Saturday rally looks to rewrite Jan. 6 history

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The architect of a Washington protest planned for Saturday that aims to rewrite history about the violent January assault on the U.S. Capitol is hardly a household name. Matt Braynard worked as an analyst for the Republican Party, crunched data for a small election firm and...
PROTESTS
WSOC Charlotte

FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration’s embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first major hurdle Friday as a government advisory panel met to decide whether to endorse extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Scientists inside and outside the government have been divided in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Ap#Cnbc#Hawaiian#Republican#Legislature#The U S Supreme Court#Bumble
WSOC Charlotte

Latest: Sri Lanka extends lockdown until Oct. 1

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka on Friday extended the COVID-19 lockdown by another two weeks amid pressure from medical experts. The current lockdown was to end on Tuesday. A special meeting of the COVID-19 Control Committee chaired by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa decided to extend the measures until Oct. 1, according to presidential spokesman Kingsly Rathnayaka.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSOC Charlotte

LSU ‘resigns’ students for failing to comply with vaccine rules

Seventy-eight students at Louisiana State University are being asked to leave school for not following the school’s COVID-19 vaccination guidelines, according to a school spokesman. The students received an email on Tuesday telling them they had been “resigned” from the school and would be refunded 50% of the fees they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Women's Health
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
53K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy