The Pittsburgh Steelers defense absolutely dominated the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. A lot of the credit for this performance goes to the Steelers defensive line, and more particularly its edge rushers. Despite only dialing up one blitz call on for the entire game, the trio of T.J. Watt, Melvin Ingram, and Alex Highsmith caused relentless pressure on Josh Allen, practically living in the Bills backfield. If this performance was a sign of things to come, not only is the NFL officially on notice but this trio could go down in NFL history.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO