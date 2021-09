Briana Andreoli turned in three goals and an assist for Hawthorne in its 6-0 victory against Pompton Lakes in Hawthorne. Ruby Conroy added two goals and one assist while Sophia Morel contributed with the other goal in the win. Ava Iovino pitched in for Hawthorne (2-0) with two assists as Sydney Hansen recorded one.

HAWTHORNE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO