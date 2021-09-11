Week 1 Fantasy Football Waiver Targets, Trading Tips and Lineup Outlooks

"This is a really excellent way to get this thing started. This team is a really good football team that we played today. They are well balanced, well equipped, they had really good players and good coaching and we had great respect for them, so to come away with the win against a team this well-equipped was really good. We had to play well in all three phases and I'm really feeling like that what it looked like today. Special teams, across the board everybody did their job today and it was a great start for us. I don't know about this travel stuff, but it's not so bad playing in the east. I don't know why everybody makes such a big deal about it, Greg. I don't know. So many things that were good today, because it's our first time to really get out and get playing and I know everyone was worried about how we handled preseason and all that, now look at it. Guys played like crazy, they were running, hitting, tackling, and doing all their stuff and we'll get better. So, I was really fired up about this accomplishment to get the thing started. I liked the challenge about going on the road against such a good team and really setting all that and we handled all of that. Russell (Wilson) played fantastic football today. He got terrific help with his guys catching the football and the pass protection was really solid as well. We were able to run the ball for 140 something (yards). Chris (Carson) looked great, to give us the balance that we needed, but really the day to me goes to Shane (Waldron). I think his first time out and chance to show it and I'm really, really proud of what he was able to do because he went for it the whole time and we did exactly how we've been practicing and how we've been preparing and he handled it with such a cool overall mentality and all and him and Russ were just cooking so. Oh, I'm sorry I said that. Scratch that, doggonit. They did really well together. I don't think I ever said that one time all last year. Anyway, it was a big day there for the coaches on the offensive side. They put this thing together and I know everybody was questioning it. We're just getting started, so we're just really excited of course."

