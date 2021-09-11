Da Brat’s Career Took a Huge Hit After She Went to Jail for Assault

Lil Nas X is reveling in his new relationship. The Grammy winner, 22, opened up about his "effortless" new romance in an interview with BROCKHAMPTON's Kevin Abstract for VMan magazine Thursday, saying it was "one of the best" relationships he's ever been involved in. While the "Old Town Road" singer isn't quite ready to release the identity of his boyfriend, he did let it slip that he was about to head out on a date with him "right after this interview."

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO