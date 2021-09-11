CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Summerfet fans give their best 'album cover' pose [PHOTOS]

tmj4.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe asked Sumerfest fans: if you were a band and doing a photo shoot for your album cover, how would you pose? Some people got very in to it while others weren't quite sure what to do.

www.tmj4.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] VERIVERY - 'Series 'O' [Round 2 : HOLE]'

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]. VERIVERY returns with their sixth mini-album, Series 'O' Round 2 : Hole. Featuring four new songs filled with the group's signature charisma, this release offers high-energy excitement. "TRIGGER," the chosen title from this album, is EDM-heavy, trap-influenced and exhilarating. Telling the story of overcoming darkness, the members offer a rousing performance and display of intensity.
MUSIC
rnbphilly.com

Certified Lover Girl: Meet Drake’s Cover Girl, Hayley Karrina [Photos]

Drake reveals Certified Lover Girl. Drake takes to IG and posts a picture of himself with a woman that many speculated was Johanna Leia. Meet Drake’s “Big Booty Ting”, Johanna Leia [PHOTOS]. Welp, guess we were wrong. The mysterious woman in the picture is Hayley Karrina. She and Drake both...
CELEBRITIES
liveforlivemusic.com

Cory Wong & Dirty Loops Release Collab Album ‘Turbo’, Share Reworked “Thriller” Cover Video [Listen/Watch]

Grammy-nominated songwriter, producer, guitarist, and bandleader Cory Wong has teamed up with Stockholm, Sweden-based “twisted pop trio” Dirty Loops for a new collaborative album, Turbo, out today on streaming platforms. The album arrived on Friday along with a live video for the combo-outfit’s reimagined take on iconic Michael Jackson smash...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Album Cover#Photo Shoot#Summerfet
The Independent

Lil Nas X announces new album Montero with pregnancy photo shoot

Lil Nas X has announced the release date for his new album Montero with a pregnancy photo shoot, calling it his “baby”.The 22-year-old rapper, who released the song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in March, told People that he’s releasing his new project on 17 September. In the photoshoot, Nas X is seen dressed in a white satin robe with a flower crown and a baby bump. “SURPRISE!” he captioned the image. “I can’t believe I’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy Montero is due 17 September 2021.” The “Industry Baby” singer revealed that he came...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Mint Green Dress As She Holds Hands With Jay-Z On Portofino Date Night — Photos

Beyonce stepped out in a pastel green mini dress with towering pumps for a romantic night with Jay-Z. See the gorgeous pics!. Beyonce, 39, and JAY-Z, 51, have been spotted out-and-about in Portofino while yachting around Europe. The A-listers were photographed walking hand-in-hand while heading to dinner in the Italian village on September 11. Bey rocked a mint green mini dress with a matching jacket and towering green pumps while Jay-Z donned a white jacket and black pants along with white sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Chlöe and Halle Bailey's 2021 VMAs Red Carpet Looks, in Two Words? "Have Mercy"!!

Chlöe Bailey may be having one of the busiest weeks of her young career so far, and her fans should say a resounding "THANK YOU" for it. The singer premiered her debut solo single "Have Mercy" on Friday along with a stunning music video, and now Chlöe is walking the red carpet of the 2021 VMAs (with her sister Halle!) before performing said single for MTV (and the world).
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
HOT 97

Tyga Claps Back After Nikita Dragun Leaked Their DM’s, Seemingly ‘Outing’ Him: ‘Clout Kills’

Tyga is not here for the rumors. The rapper jumped online to clear up speculations that he slid in transgender model, Nikita Dragun’s DM’s. Nikita, deeming herself as the “first trans pop-star” received major backlash after she released her music video this morning. The video includes screenshots from her alleged conversations with Tyga, which that said, “text me,” with his phone number.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

Hannah Hargrave JoJo Siwa voiced her upset, anger and frustration after sad news she was not expecting ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut. JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant Are the Most Stylish Mother-Daughter Duo at Met Gala After-Party

Watch: Met Gala 2021 After-Parties Fashion: Rihanna & More. Loved Natalia Bryant's Met Gala dress? Well, wait until you see her second look. After walking the red carpet at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art in a Conner Ives dress on Sept. 13, the 18-year-old daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant changed into a black ensemble. Natalia gave her 2.7 million Instagram followers a peek at her outfit, and fans could see that the gorgeous garment featured a high neckline with semi-sheer fabric and dramatic detailing around the shoulders and sleeves. She also switched up her hairstyle from a beautiful half-up, half-down 'do to a chic ponytail and accessorized her look with sparkly earrings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
romper.com

Blue Ivy Carter Made History At The VMAs

Blue Ivy Carter has once again made history, this time at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. On Sunday, the 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z won the best cinematography award for her part in her mom’s hit song “Brown Skin Girl,” making her the youngest winner in VMAs history.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson wows fans as she rocks iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson has shared a fun behind-the-scenes look at her new movie Senior Year - but it seems fans are divided on who inspired her outfit. The actress rocked a pink 1950s waitress outfit, with her blonde hair crimped and placed in high pigtails. But while the outfit seems to...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lil Nas X Is Ready to Give Birth to His New Album in Hilarious 'Pregnancy' Pics

Lil Nas X has got a bun in his oven in a new set of teaser photos posted to his social media on Thursday (Sept. 2). In a post to his Twitter, the rapper shared photos of himself, decked out in a long, white lace robe, a flower crown and a bouquet of white roses, holding what looked like his own pregnant belly. Spoofing on pregnancy announcement posts, Lil Nas captioned the post, letting his fans know the exciting news. "SURPRISE! I can’t believe i’m finally announcing this," he wrote. "My little bundle of joy 'MONTERO' is due September 17, 2021."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Nailing the ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener Has Fans Calling for Her to Perform Super Bowl Halftime

NFL football is back! That means the Sunday Night Football opener is back and arguably better than ever. Carrie Underwood killed the song! She had teased the opener up leading up to Sunday and it did not disappoint. As one of the country’s biggest artists, it has fans wondering if she could play the Super Bowl halftime show. Now that would be something.
NFL
94.3 The Point

Buff Bruce Springsteen Suns And Stuns on Bay Head Beach…Wait Until You See This Pic

There are certain celebrities you're likely to run into at the Jersey Shore. That's because they're from here and they love it enough to stay. Think about it, they could be anywhere but they choose the beautiful Jersey Shore. Local Alli Stevens just had the greatest Jersey celebrity encounter that she will probably ever have...she bumped into The Boss at the beach and he was buff!
BAY HEAD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy