Summerfet fans give their best 'album cover' pose [PHOTOS]

Lil Nas X has got a bun in his oven in a new set of teaser photos posted to his social media on Thursday (Sept. 2). In a post to his Twitter, the rapper shared photos of himself, decked out in a long, white lace robe, a flower crown and a bouquet of white roses, holding what looked like his own pregnant belly. Spoofing on pregnancy announcement posts, Lil Nas captioned the post, letting his fans know the exciting news. "SURPRISE! I can’t believe i’m finally announcing this," he wrote. "My little bundle of joy 'MONTERO' is due September 17, 2021."
