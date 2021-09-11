CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Commodities & Future

Avex Market just announced a new trading platform

By Carisbel Guaramato
cryptopolitan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvex Market platform promises investments in the most popular tokens. Cryptocurrencies recover their value with new adoptions, including El Salvador. The crypto market has been affected by thousands of hypotheses about new adoptions to be used legally globally. Avex Market announced that it would create a website that takes advantage of new financial technology. The company indicates this system will serve for crypto trading and will be available to the public.

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Zuppler Announces General Availability of AI-Powered Marketing Services on the Menu Anywhere Platform

Zuppler, a global software and services company focused on empowering solutions for the food services industry, today announced the general availability of its AI-powered marketing services as part of the Menu Anywhere online ordering platform. Marketing Technology News:MarTech Interview with Einat Etzioni, CMO at Namogoo. As well, the company is...
CELL PHONES
WestfairOnline

Interactive Brokers Group rolls out cryptocurrency trading

Interactive Brokers Group is now offering its clients cryptocurrency trading with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash assets. The Greenwich-based company is partnering with the blockchain infrastructure platform Paxos Trust Co. on this endeavor. Interactive Brokers’ trading comes with commissions of 0.12% to 0.18% of trade value, depending on monthly volume, and a $1.75 minimum per order.
GREENWICH, CT
martechseries.com

Digilant Announces Holding Company ISPD’s Acquisition of Cognitive Marketing Platform Happyfication

Happyfication’s technology will enhance Digilant’s insights, omnichannel targeting, and analytics capabilities. Digilant, an omnichannel advertising services company, today announced the acquisition of Happyfication by its holding company ISPD. New-York based Happyfication helps brands and agencies leverage data-driven marketing across all media. The acquisition follows a partnership to bring together ISPD’s media capabilities and Happyfication’s data intelligence and cognitive marketing platform to support clients like Adrien Gagnon, GoTo, and PepsiCo.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Singaporean blockchain payment platform WadzPay announce partnership with XinFin

WadzPay, a leading blockchain-based payments platform from Singapore, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with the enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company, XinFin. In addition to supporting the increasing need for digital transactions, one of the advantages of payments in digital currency is the guarantee of lower fees, faster processing...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Platform#Cryptos#Avex Market#Ada#Btc
cryptopotato.com

Grayscale and iCapital Form Partnership to Facilitate Crypto Investment for Advisors

The partnership will help feed iCapital’s client’s appetite for the “uncorrelated return potential” in the digital asset space. Grayscale – the world’s largest digital asset fund based in the United States – has recently partnered with fintech investment platform iCapital to provide cryptocurrency investment strategy to the latter’s 6,700+ clients.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

New York Judge Axes Crypto Trading Platform Coinseed Over Dogecoin Malpractice

The Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, on Tuesday ordered the shut down of the crypto exchange platform, Coinseed over several reports of fraud and investors’ rights abuse. Specifically, Coinseed engaged in the unlawful conversion of crypto assets deposited on its exchange platform to Dogecoin without the permission of the owners.
ECONOMY
beincrypto.com

Morgan Stanley Launch New Crypto Research Team

Morgan Stanley’s new crypto research team features Sheena Shah at its head, while large traditional financial institutions continue their push into the crypto space. The financial services giant and investment bank Morgan Stanley announced a new crypto research team. In addition, the firm announced Sheen Shah as the head of that team.
MARKETS
hypebeast.com

Stephen Curry Announced as Global Brand Ambassador for Crypto Trading Platform FTX

After spending $180,000 USD worth of Ethereum on a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, Stephen Curry has announced that he will serve as Global Brand Ambassador and shareholder for the cryptocurrency trading platform FTX. “I’m excited to partner with a company that demystifies the crypto space and eliminates the intimidation...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Columbus Dispatch

Trade organizations for convenience stores and petroleum marketers announce merger

The Ohio Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association and Ohio Association of Convenience Stores will merge into one organization. The merger, which takes effect in January, will create the Ohio Energy and Convenience Association (OECA). “We are thrilled the members of the Ohio Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association (OPMCA)...
COLUMBUS, OH
cryptopotato.com

Delta Exchange: Derivatives Trading Platform With a Difference

While spot trading is still the most popular way of interacting with the market because of its straightforward process, an increasing number of investors are choosing crypto derivatives because of the specific sets of benefits they offer. Crypto derivatives are secondary contracts or financial instruments such as futures, options, or...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

What Will PayPal's New Stock Trading Platform Mean to Investors?

With other major fintechs like Square (NYSE:SQ) and SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) rolling out stock trading platforms in recent years, it isn't too much of a surprise that PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) plans to do the same. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Aug. 30, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, and Industry Focus host Jason Moser discuss what it could (or could not) mean for investors in the fintech giant.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Recruitment Marketing Platform Market May Set New Growth Story | Oracle, KRT Marketing, Talent Nexus

The latest research on "Global Recruitment Marketing Platform Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
investing.com

Markets boosted by risk-on trade

Major global markets were trading in the green on Thursday evening as an echo in investor optimism regarding the speed of the global economic recovery boosted risk-on trade. A rise in the price of Brent crude by more than $2 also boosted markets, especially in Europe. Forecasts for the improvement...
STOCKS
universityherald.com

Learn How to Trade the Market

Contrary to popular belief, the stock market is not a challenging subject to grasp, and anyone can learn how to make investments. The foundations of the stock market can be learned in a variety of ways. If you put forth an honest and regular effort, you can educate about the financial markets.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$2B In Bitcoin Moved For Just 78 Cents In Transaction Fees

A single Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) transaction worth over $2 billion was processed for under $1. What Happened: According to data from Blockchain.com, more than 44,500 BTC worth $2,011,009,391 moved from one anonymous crypto wallet to another for as little as 78 cents in transaction fees. An international transfer of the...
CURRENCIES
cryptopolitan.com

Financial institutions continue to flock to crypto – Binance

More financial institutions continue to turn to crypto. Zhao calls crypto multiasset class technology. CEO of Binance Crypto Exchange, Changpeng Zhao, has said that traditional financial institutions and investors have continued to flock into cryptocurrencies in recent times. Zhao said that most of these financial institutions have their sights set...
MARKETS
tkmagazine.com

TK Business Magazine Announces New Marketing Director

TK Business Magazine recently announced the addition of Ally Oakes as Marketing Director. Oakes will lead digital marketing efforts, social media management, and news release distribution, as well as managing advertising relationships. Oakes has a passion for working with small business owners, so serving the Topeka business community at TK...
TOPEKA, KS
theblockcrypto.com

Jump Trading no longer wants to be secretive about its multi-billion dollar crypto operation

Jump Trading was once called one of Wall Street's most secretive high-speed trading firms. But now, Jump is going fully public with its crypto operation and wants the community to know it is keen on being a vocal and transparent contributor to the space. The firm, which has billions of dollars put to work in the crypto market, announced Tuesday that it has launched Jump Crypto, cementing the role of its long-standing digital asset and blockchain business.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy