Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Won't return in 2021

 5 days ago

Rodriguez (lat) has been ruled out for the season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Rodriguez landed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a lat strain Aug. 14, and he wasn't expected to have enough time to return as a starter. Manager Joe Maddon said Saturday that the right-hander won't return in any capacity in 2021. Rodriguez made 15 appearances (two starts) in the majors this year and generated a 3.64 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 29.2 innings.

