Kershaw (forearm) will make a three-inning rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Kershaw reportedly felt good after tossing a simulated game Friday, prompting the organization to set him off on a rehab assignment next week. The left-hander's subsequent step will presumably depend on how he comes out of Tuesday's minor-league start. Kershaw still has time to ramp back up as a starter, and the goal remains to have him log a few starts in September in order to have him ready for the postseason.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO