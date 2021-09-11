Halftime Notes: Georgia vs UAB

Defensive Line: A- When you don't allow any points, you get an A, but Georgia's defensive line did not have the same smothering performance this week that they did a week ago. Georgia allowed 127 yards on the ground, 125 more than they did last week. This yardage is primarily due to the heavy rotation that Georgia was doing upfront. The Dawgs were getting lots of guys involved from the jump, and the experience these guys received will be invaluable going forward. Notable among those players seeing increased playing time was Nazir Stackhouse, who recorded his first career sack late in the 1st quarter.

