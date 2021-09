All summer long, “America’s Got Talent” viewers have been making their predictions for who will win Season 16, and things are looking good for Josh Blue. This 42-year-old comedian from Los Angeles, California has found a hilariously “naughty” way, to use Simon Cowell‘s word, to make jokes about his cerebral palsy. If our readers are right that Josh will win the $1 million prize on Wednesday night, he’d be the first stand-up comic ever to claim victory. Josh already knows a thing or two about succeeding on NBC reality TV shows, as he won “Last Comic Standing” in 2006. Our users...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO