CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Jono Carroll: Every Single Fight Now Is An Eliminator For Me

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stakes for his upcoming fight mean little to Jono Carroll, who knows he can’t afford another loss. Ireland’s Carroll (19-2-1, 5KOs) is set to meet San Jose, California’s Andy Vences (23-2-1, 12KOs) in a junior lightweight crossroads bout this Saturday, three months after they were previously due to collide June 19. The platform remains the same, with the bout airing live on a Triller Fight Club Pay-Per-View show live from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

www.boxingscene.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thaboxingvoice.com

"I'm Coming for You & I'm Taking that Belt❗" Jono Carroll 20-2-1 5 KOs🥊 Celebrating After His Win❗

Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code TBV at MANSCAPED.com! #ad #manscapedpod. Jonathan Beresford, better known as Jono Carroll, is an Irish professional boxer who challenged for the IBF junior-lightweight title in 2019. Join this channel to get access to perks:. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKT39KR_e3ZliHe4cyC06A/join. One Free Month of Dazn...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Mike Tyson ‘Removed’ From Holyfield vs. Belfort Fight

The legendary boxer Mike Tyson was advertised to be present at Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort headliner at Triller Fight Club Legends Night 2. Despite, the advertisement by Triller did not attend the event. Evander Holyfield wants to fight Mike Tyson. Despite the first-round TKO loss, Holyfield wants a trilogy...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield Paycheck For Belfort Fight Leaks

The 58-year-old Evander Holyfield has agreed to box Vitor Belfort on September 11 as per the reports of TMZ sports. It reports come after it was found that Oscar De La Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his comeback fight with Vitor Belfort. The one remaining hurdle is getting Holyfield-Belfort approved by the California State Athletic Commission.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Sports
City
San Jose, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Sports
Boxing Insider

Bob Arum Believes Only One Fighter Has A Chance Against Canelo Alvarez

Bob Arum couldn’t help but gush over the immense talent of Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican native and pound-for-pound star, made a ringside appearance on Arum’s Top Rank show this past weekend as stablemate and WBC super featherweight champion Oscar Valdez, defeated mandatory challenger Robson Conceicao. An overzealous Alvarez vehemently cheered...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Leaks Anderson Silva ‘Cheating’ Video

The former UFC star Anderson Silva knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round of their boxing contest in the co-main event at Saturday’s Triller Fight Club Legends II event in Hollywood, Fla. Ortiz claimed that Silva hit him with an illegal hit to the back of the head in their Triller fight. He took to Twitter and lashed out at ‘The Spider’ and made the bold claim.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitor Belfort
Person
Tevin Farmer
Person
Evander Holyfield
Person
Jono Carroll
Person
Scott Quigg
Wrestling-edge.com

Megan Fox ‘Embarrassing’ UFC Star Video Leaks

The plot thickens even more as it pertains to the scuffle that was seen at the VMA awards show that featured Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly getting into it. Conor McGregor in a recent interview said he doesn’t even know Machine Gun Kelly and alluded to the fact that he just wanted to see Megan Fox which lead to MGK getting a bit ‘ballsy’. Now, we have a shocking video showing what side Megan really may be on. Conor McGregor vs. Machine Gun Kelly Exposed As Fake</strong>
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Jamie Foxx ‘Embarrassed’ By Manny Pacquiao In Video

Star Jamie Foxx recently was spotted and asked what he thought about the Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas. Jamie didn’t have much to say, but what Jamie did say really did explain what many of us thought….Manny Pacquiao ‘Owes Money’ To UFC Fighter. In a recent YouTube video, Jamie Foxx...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Crawford-Porter: Both Sides Request Extension, Purse Bid Hearing Moved Back To September 14

The most anticipated purse bid hearing of the summer has been met with a welcomed delay. Representatives for Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter have successfully lobbied for an extension regarding current talks for their ordered WBO welterweight title fight. A purse bid hearing originally reserved for noontime Thursday at WBO headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico was since postponed.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Crawford guaranteed $6M+, Porter $4M+ for Nov.20th fight

By Allan Fox: WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford will be getting $6 million+ guaranteed, and challenger Shawn Porter $4 million for their fight on November 20th at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The money is going to be excellent for both fighters for their clash on ESPN+ pay-per-view. One...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eliminator#Fight Club#Combat#Boxingscene Com#Production Park Studios#Wba#Ibf#Hall Of Fame#Ufc#Ppv#Staples Center#Jakendabox
boxingnewsandviews.com

Lennox Lewis Makes Good Point About Evander Holyfield Fiasco

Last weekend’s win for former UFC Champion Vitor Belfort over a 58-year-old Evander Holyfield in a professional boxing ring in Florida brought up a number of serious questions. Firstly. How the heck did it happen?. Okay. If it was an exhibition bout. Fair enough. But a professional contest that resulted...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva warns the Paul brothers: ‘They have to fight me and Vitor’

Anderson Silva put on a masterclass in the ring on Saturday night at Triller Fight Club’s Holyfield vs. Belfort event ... a short masterclass but a masterclass none the less. It took him just 1:22 to feel out and annihilate Tito Ortiz, showboating his way around the ring before cracking the former UFC light heavyweight champ on the jaw and dropping him unconscious to the canvas with a stiff left hook (watch the highlights here).
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Sabotages’ Gervonta Davis Fight

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has seemingly ruined a huge boxing contest. A bout between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia had been on the cards and the potential fight could have come to fruition. After Garcia’s stoppage of Luke Campbell on Jan. 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, he not only called out Davis but promised to knock him out inside two rounds.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Arum: What The F--- Is Wilder Talking About? Commission Doctor Diagnosed Fury With COVID

Bob Arum is baffled by Deontay Wilder’s claim that Tyson Fury didn’t really contract COVID-19. Fury’s illness caused a 2½-month postponement of their third WBC heavyweight title fight, from July 24 to October 9. Wilder reiterated during an appearance last week on “The PBC Podcast” that he feels Fury faked a COVID diagnosis because he struggled during training camp against younger sparring partners.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Boxing Scene

Shane Mosley Reveals He Bet $1M On Himself To Beat Canelo In 2012 Loss When Purse Was $600K

“Sugar” Shane Mosley’s unanimous decision loss to Canelo Alvarez not only impacted his professional record but his wallet as well, the Hall of Fame fighter has revealed. "They were gonna pay me $600,000 [for the Alvarez fight], but I made a bet for a million dollars that I was gonna beat Canelo, and if I would've won I’d have $6 million," Mosley told Mario Lopez on “OK Bet.”
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Dana White Canceling Huge UFC 266 Fight?

UFC President Dana White could well have to pull out the bout between Kiwi lightweight star Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 in Las Vegas next weekend as the Hooker is still waiting on his visa to enter the US. The number eight ranked 155-pounder has been insisting about fighting on this card despite not stepping foot into the octagon since his TKO loss to Michael Chandler in January, the longest break between fights since he’s been in the UFC.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy