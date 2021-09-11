Jono Carroll: Every Single Fight Now Is An Eliminator For Me
The stakes for his upcoming fight mean little to Jono Carroll, who knows he can’t afford another loss. Ireland’s Carroll (19-2-1, 5KOs) is set to meet San Jose, California’s Andy Vences (23-2-1, 12KOs) in a junior lightweight crossroads bout this Saturday, three months after they were previously due to collide June 19. The platform remains the same, with the bout airing live on a Triller Fight Club Pay-Per-View show live from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.www.boxingscene.com
