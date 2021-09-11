CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Running back CJ Verdell dazzles in Oregon's upset win over Ohio State

By Erin Walsh
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDHCe_0btKeNTw00
Oregon running back CJ Verdell runs past Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw (17) and cornerback Cameron Brown (26) for a 77-yard touchdown on Saturday.? Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks held on to upset the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes 35-28 Saturday, earning their second victory of the season.

Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns, but it was running back CJ Verdell who dazzled against the Buckeyes.

Verdell rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in Saturday's win. He also caught three passes for 34 yards and one score.

Verdell has made a name for himself at Oregon. He is just the fifth running back in school history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. After his performance Saturday, he has 2,758 career yards, tying him with Sean Burwell for seventh all-time in Ducks history.

The 22-year-old also has 24 rushing touchdowns, tying him with Saladin McCullough for ninth-most in Ducks history.

Verdell's only down season came in 2020. After starting the year with back-to-back 100-plus yard games, a thumb injury limited him to playing in five of Oregon's seven games, missing the Pac-12 championship game and Fiesta Bowl. He finished with 65 carries for 285 yards and three touchdowns.

Verdell is not projected to be taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Pro Football Network, which compares him to Devonta Freeman, suggests he could be selected on day two or three.

Running backs are becoming less likely to be taken in the first round anyway, so selecting Verdell at any point could prove to be a steal if he continues to produce a high level in 2021.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Purdue to be without 'World's Largest Drum' for first time since 1979 at Saturday's game against Notre Dame

Purdue will be without a key part of its football tradition Saturday when they head to South Bend to take on Notre Dame. Purdue’s All-American Band boasts what it calls the “World’s Largest Drum,” which is said to be roughly ten feet tall on its carriage. The problem, according to Purdue band and orchestra spokesman Aaron Yoder, is that Notre Dame won’t let anyone but its own team and band use the main tunnel at Notre Dame Stadium — the only tunnel the drum would fit through.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Yardbarker

Taylor Heinicke's Time Has Arrived In WFT, Perhaps For Good?

Kurt Warner's path to the NFL didn't start with him becoming an MVP from birth. It took time before the then-St. Louis Rams gave him a call. Warner played for the Arena Football League's Iowa Barnstormers for two seasons after being waived by the Green Bay Packers. In that span, he became an Arena League legend, finishing first-team All-Arena in 1996 and 1997.
NFL
Yardbarker

Dexter Lawrence costs Giants win over WFT with offsides penalty

Dexter Lawrence cost his New York Giants on Thursday night with a penalty. Lawrence’s Giants were leading the Washington Football Team 29-27 with five seconds left. Washington was lining up for 48-yard field-goal attempt on 3rd-and-4 from the Giants 30. Kicker Dustin Hopkins missed the kick wide to the right....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Oregon, OH
Local
Oregon Football
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#American Football#Sportscenter#Pac 12#Pro Football Network
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

USC Football: Top 3 candidates to replace the fired Clay Helton

It never seemed like it would actually happen, but the USC football program has finally let go of head coach Clay Helton. It has been speculated about almost since the day that Helton was hired because it did not seem like USC went out and got the best coach that they could and settled yet again for another assistant.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Are the NFL’s Next “It Couple”

New Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t waste much time becoming a household name. The long-haired, 6-foot-6 signal caller led Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship as a freshman and skyrocketed to the 2021 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospect.
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Pete Carroll responds to possibility of leaving Seahawks for USC

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had a magical tenure with USC football. Would he leave Seattle to go back to the Trojans?. When USC fired Clay Helton, the first thing on the mind of the college football world was who might replace him. In fact, almost immediately after the news...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy discusses possibility of former SEC head coach going to USC

To the shock of the college football world, late Monday evening USC fired head coach Clay Helton after just two games into the season. The final straw apparently was SC’s loss this past weekend to Stanford. And while the Trojans have an interim coach for the rest of the season, the quest is now on to find a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To USC Firing Clay Helton

Not surprisingly, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on USC’s decision to fire head coach Clay Helton earlier today. Helton took over the reins of the Trojans during the 2015 season and after some initial success, his tenure petered out over the last few years. Last weekend’s 42-28 loss to Stanford was the final nail in the coffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Kirk Herbstreit’s reaction to Oregon beating Ohio State will infuriate Buckeyes fans

Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on the Oregon Ducks pulling off a massive 35-28 upset victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. On a weekly basis, the Ohio State Buckeyes are heavily favored to walk off the field with a win. The Buckeyes held a huge advantage over the Oregon Ducks, considering that star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was ruled out due to an ankle injury suffered the week prior. Yet, the Ducks shocked the world on Saturday with a 35-28 upset win over the Buckeyes.
OHIO STATE
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

20K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy