CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Miley Cyrus and Metallica Perform 'Nothing Else Matters' Together on 'The Howard Stern Show'

By Jennifer Yuma
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiley Cyrus and Metallica performed “Nothing Else Matters” live on “The Howard Stern Show” to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s eponymous record, also known as “The Black Album.”. To commemorate the anniversary, a remastered version of “The Black Album” was released on Sept. 10, along with “The Metallica...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Here's Why VMAs Staple Miley Cyrus Skipped the Show This Year

When people think of the MTV Video Music Awards, they often think of Miley Cyrus. The singer is attached to the show at the hip at this point, having won Video of the Year, created one of the most infamous moments in VMAs history, dropped jaws on the red carpet, and hosted the whole thing. But even though Miley is basically Queen of the VMAs, she was notably absent from the show this year.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Miley Cyrus On The Perfume That Reminds Her Of Her Grandmother

The power of scent is its ability to whisk us away to another place in a matter of seconds. So much so that we’ve relied on fragrances throughout the pandemic to transport our minds (if not our bodies) to foreign and fantasy worlds far removed from the same four walls we found ourselves staring at for days on end. Which is exactly what drew Miley Cyrus to Gucci’s new Flora Gorgeous Gardenia scent, which relaunched last month.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thebrag.com

Watch Miley Cyrus thunder through Janis Joplin hit ‘Maybe’ at BottleRock

Miley Cyrus has been back at it with the covers, this time taking on Janis Joplin’s mighty 1969 hit ‘Maybe’ at the BottleRock festival. After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the BottleRock festival returned to California’s Napa Valley last weekend. The lineup was packed with talent, chief among them Miley Cyrus, who delivered a blistering set on Saturday, September 4th.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Liam Hemsworth
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Moses Sumney
Person
James Hetfield
Person
Bob Rock
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Miley Cyrus?

She rose to fame as Disney star Hannah Montana, but Miley Cyrus has created an identity of her own. The multitalented singer has impressively mastered television, film and music. Find Out: The...
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JASON NEWSTED: 'Nothing Else Matters' Broke Down 'The Most Serious Walls' For METALLICA

While promoting the the 30th-anniversary reissue of METALLICA's self-titled fifth LP, better known as The Black Album, the band's former bassist Jason Newsted spoke to Germany's Rock Antenne about the record's more streamlined direction compared to the thrash metal overtones of METALLICA's first four albums. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I had no problem with coming back to the midtempo crushing as opposed to the fast stuff, 'cause we've still got plenty of stuff fast to play live. And live was all that mattered to me anyway. So we still had the repertoire to be able to do all that all the time — with 'Battery' and 'Fight Fire [With Fire]' and anything you wanted — along with the softer songs. The one catch, I think, that I would say here is that 'Nothing Else Matters' was such a personal song for James [Hetfield, METALLICA frontman]. Some of them are quite personal — 'The God That Failed' [and] 'Fade To Black' [were] very personal, [and he's] one of the best lyricists there's ever been in any style of music ever, this guy. He's amazing. And that song was so personal about him and his special person. So when I first heard it, I was, like, 'Are we sure that we wanna share that with the world? Isn't that your song for your girl?' And everybody was going, 'That's a pretty fucking good song.' Usually if we like it that much, a lot of other people are gonna like it. That's what we found out. If we keep our standard up here and we play to that standard, mostly everybody's gonna like it.
ROCK MUSIC
TODAY.com

Miley Cyrus pens loving tribute to 'idol' and 'fairy godmother' Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton was just named one of the 100 most influential people of the year by TIME magazine, and who better to celebrate her achievement than her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus?. Cyrus has long been one of the country legend’s biggest fans, and she penned a loving message about her iconic “fairy godmother” for the TIME100 list, which included Parton in the "icons" category.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Howard Stern Show#Idles#Malibu
districtchronicles.com

What Really Happened To Miley Cyrus’ Voice?

Host Joe Rogan immediately commented on Miley Cyrus’ speaking voice when she appeared on a September 2020 episode of his podcast. “You have a fantastic voice, not just a singing voice, but your talking voice — it’s very unusual,” he said, prompting Cyrus to agree that “it’s a heavy voice.” But after the two got to talking about how her voice hadn’t always held as much depth, the “Wrecking Ball” singer got candid about undergoing surgery in November 2019 to correct her swollen vocal chords. She added that they’d swollen as a result of Reinke’s edema, which, according to The Voice Foundation, features “the build-up of gelatinous fluid within the vocal chords.”
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Why Miley Cyrus Didn't Attend the 2021 Met Gala

Miley Cyrus's big return to the Met Gala will have to wait another year. The singer was not at the New York City event this evening. She didn't reveal her exact whereabouts on her Instagram, but she was last photographed earlier this month, performing in Napa, California. The singer was not in New York City for fashion week last week or the MTV VMAs yesterday either.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
antiMUSIC

Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online

(hennemusic) Metallica launched a series of 30th anniversary reissues of their self-titled fifth album with an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, and the SiriusXM program is sharing video of the September 9 event, which took place the day before the project hit stores. The band joined Stern's New York-based...
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

Miley Cyrus channels her inner rockstar in new Instagram snaps

Miley Cyrus, the queen of transformations, is at it again folks. Having started off as Miley Stewart by day and Hannah Montana by night, it's no surprise that when it comes to reinventing oneself, she’s one of the best. Yet somehow, every single time she emerges newly transformed, I'm just as impressed as I was the first time.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mymixfm.com

Lil Nas X counts Miley Cyrus and Doja Cat as inspirations

Lil Nas X is revealing which two pop stars are among his biggest inspirations. In two exclusive clips of his interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, obtained by People, Lil Nas says he counts Miley Cyrus and Doja Cat as major influences. “Miley is just the sweetest person ever and...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Sir Elton John's praise for Metallica's Nothing Else Matters

Sir Elton John has called Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' "one of the best songs ever written". The 74-year-old star - who appears on Metallica's new covers album 'The Metallica Blacklist' - brought frontman James Hetfield to tears when he made a special appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show' to praise the track.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Listen to Corey Taylor covering Metallica’s Holier Than Thou

As Metallica​’s iconic Black Album turns 30, loads of artists queued up to do a musical salute to the Four Horsemen’s enormous breakthrough, and the incalculable influence it’s had. Specifically, 53 artists have queued up, all brought together in the Metallica Blacklist covers album, released as part of the gigantic revisiting of the record.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Metallica release Limited 30th Anniversary Box Set. Ghost, Corey Taylor covers revealed; Metallica & Miley Cyrus share collaboration

Metallica have released their Limited 30th Anniversary Remastered Box Set of the 1991 self-titled classic, The Black Album, today, and many a juicy tidbit has dropped surrounding this historic event. Let’s get down to it!. First, you have Metallica and Miley Cyrus performing “Nothing Else Matters” yesterday (9th) on the...
MUSIC
wvli927.com

Metallica Teams Up With Miley Cyrus, Saluted By Elton John

On Thursday, Metallica and Miley Cyrus appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show — with Elton John on Zoom to offer his personal tribute to the band. Metallica was promoting both the new multi-media box set edition of their self-titled 1991 set, better known to fans as the “Black Album,” as well as companion covers collection, titled, The Metallica Blacklist, which features Elton and Cyrus' cover of “Nothing Else Matters.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy