Buckeye, AZ

3 children found in swimming pool; 2 in critical condition

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Buckeye authorities said three young children were hospitalized Saturday after being found underwater in a home swimming pool in the Phoenix suburb.

Two children in critical condition were airlifted and the third was in fair condition and transported by ambulance, officials said.

It wasn’t clear how long the children, all under age 5, were in the pool, which officials said wasn’t fenced.

Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall said was an adult inside the home when the children were in the pool.

