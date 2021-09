As expected, Erik Jones and Richard Petty Motorsports have agreed to continue their relationship into the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. When Erik Jones signed with Richard Petty Motorsports last year for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, the deal was classified as a multi-year deal. However, a clause existed within that agreement that would have allowed the two sides to part ways after the 2021 season concluded.

