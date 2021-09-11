2,977 flags placed
Students at David Anderson High School placed 2,977 flags — one for each victim of the 9/11 attacks — in a memorial for those who died that day 20 years ago. The flags are arrayed in the number “93” for the flight that crashed in Pennsylvania, as well as the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. The flags are below a banner that reads: “No day shall erase you from the memory of time.” Teacher Ashley Wallace helped students with the project; 2,000 flags were donated by the American Legion, and the rest were bought by the school district. A brief ceremony was held Friday.www.morningjournalnews.com
